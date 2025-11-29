These 3 head coaches can't afford to lose Rivalry Weekend

College football coaches have a ton of pressure to deliver, and it's never more prevalent during Rivalry Week. If a head coach is having a rough season, beating the most hated rival can buy them goodwill with the fanbase and time with the administration. Losing to your rival can only add to the frustrations within a program, and for some coaches, it could get them fired.

In the era of the expanded College Football Playoff, winning during rivalry weekend is far more important for several coaches. Losing to your heated rival to get knocked out of the College Football Playoff race will only drive a fanbase to the point where they want to fire you.

These 3 head coaches can't afford a loss this weekend

Kalen DeBoer

The Alabama Crimson Tide has suffered two losses yet; all of their goals are still ahead of them this season. A win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl would send Alabama to the SEC Championship Game to face Georgia while also likely sending the Tide to the College Football Playoff. Losing to Auburn would make this season, like last year, a total failure, while losing to an Auburn team that's already fired its head coach would only make the outside noise louder.

Ryan Day

If Ryan Day loses to Michigan again this season, it won't be nearly as embarrassing as it was last season, but it would certainly damage Day's legacy. Losing The Game again would drop Ryan Day to 1-5 on his career and give him a losing streak of 5 games in a row. Another loss won't cost Ryan Day his job, but it'll certainly damage his legacy.

Mario Cristobal

The narrative around Matio Cristobal and his teams is that they fall apart down the stretch, like we saw last season with Miami losing at the end of the year. On Saturday, Miami has a chance to bolster their resume while shaking the race for the ACC Championship. Beating Pitt would keep Miami in contention for the Playoff, while a loss would result in another Mario Cristobal led team ending the season in disappointing fashion.