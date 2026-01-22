These 3 Indiana transfers fuel a push for back-to-back Championships

Indiana just completed one of the best seasons we have ever seen a College Football Team have. They went 16-0 and won the National Championship. They will be losing a bulk of their team, but Curt Cignetti has shown he is one of the best coaches in the sport. Similar to his championship team, he has reloaded again by signing players from the transfer portal. As of today, he has signed 17 players. Indiana is loading up for another National Title Game run. Below are 3 players who should help them next season and have a chance at repeating as National Champions.

1)Josh Hoover, Former, TCU Quarterback

Josh Hoover is a talented quarterback who was excellent for TCU. Now he is no Fernando Mendoza, the former Indiana quarterback who is also likely the top pick in the NFL Draft. He is a talented passer and runner. He has a chance to come in and play extremely well for Indiana next season.

Two things about this move make sense. 1st Indiana always plays to the strength of their quarterback. 2nd Hoover has a chance to improve in some areas. Most notably, he threw 13 interceptions last year, which is a high number. If he can cut them down and continue his passing and running, Indiana could have an adequate replacement for Mendoza.

2)Nick Marsh, Former Michigan State, Wide Receiver

Nick Marsh is a good wide receiver who played for Michigan State last year. You do not see many wide receivers of his size (6’3”) and athleticism often. His ability to win contested catches is impressive. He is good after he catches the ball. He is excellent at making defenders miss in the open field.

Then you add in the fact that they are losing talented wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, and you see Marsh as someone who can fill his shoes. Marsh can also improve his draft stock while playing for a better team. He has a chance to help Indiana compete for another National Championship.

3) AJ Harris, Former Penn State, Cornerback

AJ Harris played the last two seasons for Penn State and has since transferred to Indiana. He has a chance to be a starter or a key contributor for Indiana. He has good coverage skills and should be able to excel for Indiana next season.

Gaining a player like Harris is good for Indiana because it adds good depth for them. They are returning starters Jamari Sharpe and D’Angelo Ponds at cornerback, but they did lose slot cornerback, so Harris could start there. Indiana Defensive Coordinator Bryant Haines is also one of the best defensive coordinators in the sport, so they should find plenty of opportunities for Harris next season.