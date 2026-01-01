These 3 programs should heavily pursue Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley

It seemed like Will Stein was going to be inheriting a promising young quarterback in Cutter Boley, but on Thursday, he shocked the Wildcats by entering the Transfer Portal.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he tells ESPN. Boley was the All-SEC Freshman Team quarterback this season. He has 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/fWu5R9xLcR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

The Redshirt Freshman replaced Zach Calzada early in the season and showed a ton of promise while also showing a ton of areas where he needs to grow. Cutter Boley finished the season passing for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he also threw 12 interceptions.

Cutter Boley enters the Transfer Portal as a high upside quarterback for a program that feels good about their ability to develop a quarterback. This offseason, 3 programs seem like perfect landing spots for the Kentucky Transfer.

These 3 programs make the most sense for Cutter Boley

Virginia Tech Hokies

Kyren Drones is off to the NFL, and James Franklin's rebuild at Virginia Tech is going to need a quarterback to drive the offense. Cutter Boley is very similar to the quarterbacks James Franklin constantly recruited to Penn State. If Virginia Tech goes out and adds solid weapons, Boley is the level of quarterback who could have a ton of success in the ACC.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Raiola's decision to enter the Transfer Portal means that Matt Rhule needs to go out and land a proven quarterback. TJ Lateef showed flashes during his time as the starter, but Nebraska would be better off allowing him to continue developing. Cutter Boley has a ton of talent, but still needs to improve, and with better weapons around him, he could start to cut down on his turnovers.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Sam Leavitt's departure leaves a massive hole for Arizona State at quarterback, which Kenny Dillingham has to fill. Cutter Boley's style of play makes him almost the perfect player for the Dillingham offense. The raw ability for Cutter Boley is clearly there, and if Kenny Dillingham can help him make smarter decisions like he did with Bo Nix, the Sun Devils will be right back atop the Big 12.