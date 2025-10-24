These 3 Quarterbacks could burst into the Heisman race in Week 9

We've reached Week 9 of the College Football season, and the races for the Conference Championships, College Football Playoff, and Individual races are starting to take shape. The race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to get a set of front-runners, but no one has run away with the award which gives a few players great chances to get into the race.

This weekend doesn't have nearly as many big games as we saw last weekend, but there are still a few players with a chance to propel themselves into the Heisman conversation. This weekend, 3 quarterbacks have big games, which gives them a great chance to arrive on the National scene.

These 3 Quarterbacks have a Heisman opportunity in Week 9

Typically, a quarterback who didn't start the season would have next to no chance to join the Heisman race, but Trinidad Chambliss has the advantage of being in a weaker race. As the Rebels face Oklahoma, Chambliss is going to need to have another big game if Lane Kiffin's team is going to bounce back. Chambliss has been solid, but if he's truly going to make a Heisman push, he's going to need better production.

This weekend, College GameDay makes the trip to Vanderbilt as the 10th-ranked Commodores host 15th 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers, as the Commodores have shockingly become one of College Football's best stories. Diego Pavia deserves a ton of credit for the Vanderbilt turnaround, and if the Commodores win this weekend, he deserves to be in the Heisman conversation. Pavia has 19 total touchdowns this season, and if he can start seeing an uptick in production, it would go a long way for his campaign.

While Marcel Reed had solid games last season, his true coming-out party came against LSU when he entered the game. Reed only threw the ball twice against LSU last season, going 2-2 for 70 yards, but he rushed for 62 yards and 3 touchdowns. Against an injured LSU defense, Reed could go on the road to Tiger Stadium and eliminate the Tigers while making himself a serious Heisman contender.

