These 3 schools instantly become top landing spots for Auburn star Cam Coleman

On Monday Morning, the Transfer Portal gained it's biggest star yet, as Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his plans to Transfer. The decision instantly makes Cam Coleman not only the top wide receiver on the market, but the best player regardless of position to announce their decision to move schools.

As soon as the 5-star recruit landed on Auburn's campus, it was clear he was with the likes of Jeremiah Smith as the best wide receiver in the country. Despite Auburn's struggles at quarterback, Coleman was still incredibly productive catching 56 passes for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns. If Coleman lands in an offense with solid quarterback play, he will quickly show just how elite he is.

These 3 SEC schools will be major players for Cam Coleman

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama native could easily flip from one side of the Iron Bowl to the other as it would make a ton of sense. The Crimson Tide were heavily involved in Coleman's initial recruitment and after hiring former Auburn assistant Derrick Nix as it's wide receivers coach, the Crimson Tide may end up having the inside track.

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin is going to be looking to make a splash in the Transfer Portal, and the Tigers have a massive need at wide receiver. Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, and Chris Hilton Jr are all out of eligbility, and the Tigers wide receiver room is filled with questions. The Tigers showed they're invested by hiring Lane Kiffin, and now they may need to bankroll landing a gamechanging wide receiver.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M was a big part of Cam Coleman's initial recruitment and they may have a better chance now given that former Alabama WR coach Holmon Wiggins is with the Aggies. Texas A&M just showed it's willing to go all-in around Marcel Reed bringing in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver last transfer cycle. Giving Marcel Reed a weapon like Cam Coleman would only ensure that he continues to grow as a passer.