These 3 teams are still battling in the race for Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman

The Transfer Portal can always create massive battles between some of the biggest programs in the Country that can often shift the race for the National Championship. This offseason, one of the most sought after players in the Country is Penn State freshman Chaz Coleman. The freshman played sparingly this season, but when he did see the field, it was clear he could be a game changing playmaker.

Early on, it looked like the Warren, Ohio native could quickly end up with the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes. In the first days of the Transfer Portal being open, Chaz Coleman started to take visits quickly, creating a battle for the top edge rusher in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

These 3 programs stand out as landing spots for Chaz Coleman

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have a massive need at edge rusher with Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, and Jimari Butler off to the NFL. As Lane Kiffin looks to build a winner in his first season in Baton Rouge, he's shopping at the top of the market. LSU quickly got Chaz Coleman on campus, and the Tigers still haven't picked up an edge rusher.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers instantly became a team to watch for Chaz Coleman when he entered the Transfer Portal. The Volunteers hired former Penn State DC Jim Knowles to replace Tim Banks giving them a tie to the star pass rusher.

“They definitely helped themselves a lot. Just by me being comfortable and knowing the coaches and the scheme more.”



Transfer edge target Chaz Coleman breaks down Rocky Top triphttps://t.co/I3fIe5ECFh — Volquest Staff (@Volquest_On3) January 6, 2026

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the hometown advantage, and it took them a bit to get Chaz Coleman on campus, but he was in Columbus on Tuesday Night. The Buckeyes are going to lose stars Arvell Reese and Kenyatta Jackson to the NFL, along with others, creating a need at edge rusher. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have a need, and landing a player in Coleman who can fill it for two seasons makes him a top priority.