These 3 teams are wildly overrated in the Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

The 6th week of the College Football season is in the books and the race for the College Football season is truly starting to take shape. As we get deeper into conference play, teams are starting to prove whether or not they're a contender with massive wins or stunning losses. After the 6th week of the season, the AP Poll was released and there were some head scratching rankings.

These 3 teams are overrated in the Week 6 AP Poll

The Florida State Seminoles remain in the Top 25 depsite losing back-to-back games but, it may not be long before they fall outside entirely. If not for a late comeback to make the score more respectable, the Seminoles would've been embarrassed by Miami. Florida State has a great win over Alabama but, the rest of their resume comes from beating up on far inferior teams.

The Tennessee Volunteers are the 12th ranked team in the Country but, that's more of a projection rather than a reflection of their play. The Volunteers have 2 Power 4 wins over a bad Syracuse team and an overtime win over Mississippi State who's winless in SEC play. The ranking likely reflects how close they played Georgia but, at some point the ranking should reflect wins more than losses.

Two things can be true, Georgia Tech will likely make a run at the College Football Playoff but, they also haven't proven they're a Top 15 team. Their 3 Power 4 wins have come over Colorado, Clemson, and Wake Forest all of which have clear flaws. This team doesn't have a big win yet, and they may not beat anyone that proves they're a great team as they won't face a ranked team until the regular season finale against Georgia.

More College Football News: