These 3 True Freshman WRs dominated College Football Week 6

Any time a College Football team can get an impact out of a True Freshman it can change the dynamic of the team especially when they start to look like a star early in their career. Every year the easiest position for a freshman to breakout at is wide receiver as we saw in 2024 with Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, Cam Coleman, and Ryan Wingo. In Week 6, 3 True Freshman wide receivers had massive showings that lifted their team to victory.

Ranking the 3 best Freshman receiver performances of Week 6

If it wasn't for his teammate Dallas Wilson, the talk in Gainesville would be about how impressive Vernell Brown III looked. The True Freshman continues to be an impactful player for the Gators as he added another 3 catches for 72 yards including an impressive catch on a 50/50 ball.

GROWN MAN CATCH 🕸️



VB3 doin his thing. pic.twitter.com/EVlmE1Fdf5 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 4, 2025

The recruiting services don't typically miss on their rankings but, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney keeps proving every week that he's far better than a 3-star. Toney has been impressive all season long but, on Saturday Night his 7 catches for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns against Florida State was stellar. The true freshman has the ability to beat defenses deep or after the catch which makes him one of the most exciting players in the Country.

Tellin you man, Malachi Toney might be the most electric player in all of college football



The True Freshman continues to show up on the biggest stages



Already over 100 yards and 2 TDs at the beginning of the 3rd pic.twitter.com/ezfE0LhqLN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 5, 2025

When the Florida Gators were able to land Dallas Wilson after he signed with Oregon it was a massive addition and everyone instantly thought DJ Lagway landed an elite weapon. Dallas Wilson set records during Florida's Spring Game but, injuries kept him out of the lineup to start the year. On Saturday, Wilson made his Florida Gators debut and it was easy to see why the Gators were so high on him.

Dallas Wilson went against a loaded Texas defense and dominated them catching 6 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wilson set new Florida Gators records for the most catches in a debut, most yards in a debut, and the most touchdowns.

TRUE FRESHMAN Dallas Wilson balled out in his debut 💪@GatorsFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/KT4C4Uw3fI — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 4, 2025

More College Football News: