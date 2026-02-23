These 3 True Freshmen Power 4 QBs should start in 2026

The Transfer Portal has taken one of the most fun offseason storylines out of college football as most teams dip into the portal when they need to find a quarterback. True quarterback battles are one of the most fun storylines for a fanbase especially when a program has a freshman everyone is excited about.

This offseason, there are some exciting freshmen to follow as they officially join their programs for Spring camp. While some teams have more veteran options, several true freshmen should stand out as the most talented quarterbacks on their team.

These 3 True Freshmen are ready to take over their program

3. Grant Lawless - Wake Forest

Given what Wake Forest lost to the Transfer Portal and Graduation this offseason, there's going to be a quarterback battle for Jake Dickert's team. Gio Lopez transfers in from North Carolina, and reunites with his former OC Rob Ezell from their time at South Alabama. Grant Lawless can't be ruled out as Wak Forest's highest ranked recruit ever as he brings in a ton of talent.

2. Faizon Brandon - Tennessee

Joey Aguilar's college football career ended in court creating an old school quarterback battle for Tennessee. While George MacIntyre has already spent a season in the offense and Ryan Staub has experience, Faizon Brandon should earn the job. Brandon was a 5-star recruit in this class and has the tools to become an instant star in the SEC.

1. Jared Curtis - Vanderbilt

When you sign the Nation's top quarterback recruit the plan isn't to set them on the bench, especially at a school like Vanderbilt. As Diego Pavia is off to the NFL, the Commodores needed a new quarterback and they were able to flip Nashville product Jared Curtis away from Georgia late in the recruiting cycle. Curtis has the talent to win out if this does become a battle, but it's clear the plan is for Curtis to start.