These 3 unbeatens could see their perfect seasons crumble this weekend

Every team starts the College Football season with the dream of going on an undefeated run, but week by week, the number of teams with that dream starts to dwindle. Now, as we enter the back half of the College Football season, we're getting down to a handful of teams that can live out that dream. The issue for the 3 undefeated teams is that this weekend, they should see their undefeated run come to an end.

Who’s Most at Risk of Losing Their Zero in Week 8?

Everything has broken perfectly for Georgia Tech to make a run to the ACC Championship, but this weekend, they may hit their speed bump. The Duke Blue Devils have overcome their early struggles, winning 3 games in a row, and with a star in Darian Mensah at quarterback, they can score with the best teams in the Country. If this game turns into a shootout, Georgia Tech may not be explosive enough to truly keep up.

The BYU Cougars have done a great job remaining unbeaten while freshman QB Bear Bachmeier continues to develop on the job, but that ends this weekend. The Utah Utes can score in bunches, especially running the ball, thanks to their dynamic quarterback Devon Dampier. This will be the toughest game of the year for the Cougars, but Utah having the experienced quarterback will prove to be the key this weekend.

This weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels have one of the toughest tasks in College Football as they head to Athens to try and beat the Georgia Bulldogs between the hedges. Last weekend, we saw the flaws with this Ole Miss team as they narrowly escaped disaster against Washington State. This Georgia team isn't perfect or the monster we've seen in the past, but Kirby Smart is going to have his team fired up with a loss already on their resume.