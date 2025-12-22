These 3 unproven quarterback transfers could transform their next teams

When January 2nd arrives, college football will be turned on it's head as the Transfer Portal will open its doors for thousands of players seeking a new program. This offseason, there's only one Transfer Portal window taking place in the winter meaning we should see the most player movement that we've ever seen. By far the most interesting position to watch is quarterback which is shaping up to be a crazy class.

We've seen a ton of proven quarterbacks from Brendan Sorsby to DJ Lagway and more all announce their plans to transfer. While everyone would like to shop at the top of the market, most teams will need to take a look at some unproven players.

Often times, we'll see former top recruits get lost in the shuffle at bigger programs leading to them entering the Transfer Portal. When some of these unproven quarterbacks finally do make it onto the field, they can quickly show that they're still high level players that can change a program.

3 unproven quarterbacks could be great Transfer Portal additions

As a recruit AJ Hill was highly sought after, but he ended up at Memphis where he hoped to prove himself soonest. Hill spent the season behind Brendon Lewis, but he did gain some experience passing for 223 yards and a touchdown with an interception. It'll be interesting to see where Hill lands, but he could develop into a great player somewhere else.

Coming out of High School, Air Noland was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the country signing with Ohio State. Noland's plans were instantly uprooted when Julian Sayin left Alabama shortly after signing adding another young quarterback to the room. Noland transferred to South Carolina to spend a year behind LaNorris Sellers, but as he returns Noland will enter the Transfer Portal. Noland has limited experience, but he has a ton of upside talent wise if he lands in the right offense.

This offseason, everyone watched closely as CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey battled for the job as Notre Dame's starting quarterback. In the end, CJ Carr won out, but based on how he looked, if it was neck-and-neck then Kenny Minchey should be an attractive option for several Power 4 programs. This season, Minchey got the most experience of his career, going 20-26 with 196 yards while rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown.