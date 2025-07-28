These 4 unknowns will decide Brian Kelly’s crucial Year 4 at LSU

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, it feels like now or never for the LSU Tigers to make the College Football Playoff. Brian Kelly heads into his 4th season at LSU with easily his most talented and most balanced roster of his tenure to this point. After the fans had been begging for the Tigers to embrace the transfer portal, Brian Kelly and his staff finally did, and it gives the Tigers a great chance to go on a run.

Garrett Nussmeier returning at Quarterback gives the Tigers a Heisman contender leading the offense. At receiver, Nussmeier will have a track team at wide receiver, headlined by Aaron Anderson, Nic Anderson, and Barion Brown. The defense returns a massive star in Whit Weeks, along with several other pieces the team is hoping will take the next step.

While this roster has a ton of talent, there are some massive questions as most college football teams often have. If Brian Kelly and LSU are going to go on a run, they'll have to figure out 4 massive unknowns.

Can LSU Overcome These Roster Questions to Contend in 2025?

4. Will Harold Perkins Jr finally find his position?

As a True Freshman, Harold Perkins Jr looked like a future first-round pick flying around the field wreaking havoc. Flash forward three seasons, and Harold Perkins is still at LSU heading into his Senior season, which would've been shocking three years ago. After his freshman season, LSU moved Perkins from edge rusher to a position where he can succeed at and it has limited Perkins' ability.

Last season, Perkins was supposed to move to the STAR position, which would allow him to rush the passer more often, keeping him out of the middle where he was getting caught up in the traffic. The Tigers have to find a role for Harold Perkins Jr to succeed in, as he's too talented of a player for the Tigers not to utilize.

3. Can LSU's secondary finally return to its DBU form?

Under Brian Kelly, the LSU defense has fallen far from the unit it had been for decades, costing the Tigers a chance at playing for a National Championship in 2023. Prior to the 2024 season Brian Kelly cleared house bringing in Missouri's Blake Baker to call the defense and he finally righted his wrong bringing Corey Raymond back to coach LSU's secondary.

The Tigers used the transfer portal this offseason to build a group built to return LSU's secondary to an elite level. Ja'Keem Jackson transfers in from Florida where he played for LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond with a chance to start at cornerback. Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane is an elite playmaker who can start at cornerback or safety. AJ Haulcy was the massive addition of the Spring out of Houston giving LSU an elite safety.

The most exciting addition to the secondary is True Freshman cornerback DJ Pickett who ranked as the top cornerback in the class and a 5-star recruit. The Tigers have signed the Nation's top cornerback in the 2000's twice before landing Patrick Peterson and Derek Stingley Jr and both made an instant impact for the Tigers.

The new additions join returning starters CB Ashton Stamps and SS Jardin Gilbert, bringing a ton of talent and competition to the room. This group has the talent to be one of the best defensive back rooms in the Country, but the group will need to gel quickly as they face an elite trio of wide receivers in week one against Clemson.

2. Can LSU finally figure out how to field a competent rushing attack?

Over the last two seasons, LSU's defense has gotten a ton of the blame for the Tigers shortcomings and rightfully so but, the rushing attack hasn't been able to generate enough plays. During the 2023 season, Jayden Daniels was the only source of big plays in the rushing attack while the running backs struggled in the big games.

This past season, the Tigers had to rely on Garrett Nussmeier far too often, as the Tigers couldn't run the football despite having an elite offensive line. The struggles got to the point where Brian Kelly started to insert himself into the playcalling looking to get the Tigers a boost.

LSU brought in former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins to help the team improve its rushing attack. Joining the group as well are the Nation's top running back recruit Harlem Berry and another elite back in JT Lindsey.

The Tigers return a star running back in Caden Durham to lead the room, which should help give the team a boost as he made a massive impact while being slowed with a foot injury. All in all, the Tigers have plenty of solid pieces to start running a balanced attack but, the offensive line and play calling will have to match the talent at running back.

1. How does LSU handle a full overhaul of the offensive line?

At this time last season, Brian Kelly had the luxury of only needing to replace one offensive lineman in Charles Turner while he returned a group loaded with NFL talent. This year around, Brian Kelly's only returning lineman in center DJ Chester while Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, and Miles Frazier were all NFL Draft picks.

Garrett Nussmeier isn't the most mobile quarterback, which makes having a solid offensive line in front of him critical. When you look at LSU's schedule, the Tigers better show up with a group that can block, as Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, and others will all put a ton of pressure on the quarterback.

As LSU looks to rebuild its offensive line, Brian Kelly and his staff went out and used the transfer portal to get this group some veterans up front. Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore will most likely fill the center role, kicking DJ Chester out to guard. Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson will step in at one of the guard positions after quietly being one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

The offensive tackle position is the biggest question mark for this group, as they'll turn to two players who are relatively unproven. Left Tackle will likely be occupied by Tyree Adams who gained valuable experience as LSU's 6th offensive lineman while showing a ton of promise when he got to start the Texas Bowl. The Right Tackle position will be determined this fall as Weston Davis, Coen Echols, and several of the younger pieces in the room could fill the role.

The biggest question will be if this group will be able to gel quickly enough this Summer or if they'll need to get game reps together to figure it out. Going on the road to Clemson is a daunting task for any team, especially as their defensive line has 4 potential 1st round picks on the roster. If LSU's offensive line can't put it all together quickly, the games against Clemson and Florida in the first month of the season could sink this team before the season even begins.

