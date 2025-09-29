These 5 candidates must be considered for the Arkansas head coaching job

I have long admired Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman, as he seemed like a good guy, and he was a straight shooter. Arkansas on Sunday fired him after Arkansas started 2-3 in the season and got beaten badly at home by Notre Dame 56-13. Coming into this season, he was on the hot seat, and with a sluggish start, Arkansas decided to let him go. They appointed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as interim head coach. Below are 5 candidates Arkansas should consider for the head coaching opening.

Ryan Silverfield just beat Arkansas 2 weeks ago. He has done a nice job going 26-5 in the last 3 years as head coach. He knows the state well and could help energize Arkansas on the recruiting front. He is also only 45, so he would be a fresh face for the program.

Rhett Lashlee has done a nice job at SMU. Last year, he had SMU in the ACC Championship game, and they made the College Football Playoff. He is 31-14 as he has energized the SMU Football program. The reason he is not 1 on this list is that he might be hesitant to take the job because SMU is in an easier conference, and he seems to enjoy coaching there.

Jon Sumrall is on every list for the head coaching opening because he has done a nice job at every stop he has been at. He went 23-4 at Troy in 2 seasons and has done a nice job at Tulane, going 9-5 last year, and he has his team 4-1 this season, as they should be one of the top favorites to make the College Football Playoffs for the group of 5 representatives this year.

Like Sumrall, he should be in the mix for many head coaching jobs. Traylor has done a nice job at UTSA, going 48-22 as head coach. Before coaching in College, Traylor coached in Texas as a high school assistant and head coach for a long time, so his recruiting connections in the state of Texas could be hugely important for Arkansas.

There is a chance that Petrino goes on a run as head coach of Arkansas and takes the job. He went 34-17 as head coach from 2008-2011. He did get fired as head coach for off-the-field behavior, but crazier things have happened in the SEC before. If he finishes with a winning record, he has a shot to get the job.

