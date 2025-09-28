Arkansas naming Bobby Petrino interim head coach is peak College Football

On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks showed once again that this team isn’t capable of turning it around under Sam Pittman. Despite the fact they could’ve saved money on the buyout by waiting a few more weeks to fire Pittman, the Razorbacks decided to pull the plug now just 5 games into the season.

In firing Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks needed to start a new era and they’ll do so by handing the program over to a familiar face. We often say that something is a move that could only be made in College Football but, on Sunday the Razorbacks proved just that.

Bobby Petrino is named the Arkansas’ Interim Coach

On Sunday, the Arkansas Razorbacks named former Arkansas Head Coach and current offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino the Interim Head Coach. To see Bobby Petrino back at the helm of the Arkansas program is so shocking and jarring it’s impossible to believe.

This is a coach that had to resign from the head coaching position just over 12 years ago in disgrace as a scandal involving a staffer led to one of the most infamous pictures of Petrino in a neck brace addressing the media.

When it started to look like the Razorbacks may fire Pittman, reports started to swirl that Bobby Petrino was working behind the scenes to ensure he got the interim job and it ended up working out for him.

The storyline to follow is now whether or not Bobby Petrino will be able to do enough to earn the full time job after the season which would make for an even crazier storyline. He’ll have more than half a season to prove he’s the guy and if he impresses, it wouldn’t be a surprise considering they brought him back in the first place.

