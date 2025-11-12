These 5 College Football Playoff contenders will be eliminated in Week 12

We're truly in the final stretch of the College Football season as this weekend kicks off Week 12 of the season. As we head down this last stretch of the season, the race for the College Football Playoff has never been more alive as we still have a massive field of teams in the mix for a bid. This weekend, there are pivotal games in each conference that will lead to 5 teams being eliminated from the Playoff race.

Texas and Oklahoma lead the group of teams in "danger"

Last weekend's loss to Notre Dame wasn't great, but it didn't harm Navy's Playoff hopes much as they still only have 1 loss in the American. This weekend brings a far more important test as Navy hosts 24th ranked USF in a pivotal game in the American. Aside from the loss to Memphis, USF has been the dominant force in the American, and their offense will be too much for Navy to keep up with.

While the Duke Blue Devils are just above .500 at 5-4, they're still alive in the College Football Playoff race with just 1 loss in league play. This weekend the Blue Devils are finally going to be eliminated from the conversation as they face 19th ranked Virginia who's coming off a loss themselves. The Blue Devils could still be alive in the ACC with 2 losses in league play, but even if they won the league, the committee would pick another Group of 5 school before a 5 loss ACC Champion.

After losing in overtime to Cal last weekend, Louisville has already been pushed to the brink falling to 20th in the committee's latest ranking. That loss is only going to hurt more this weekend as the Clemson Tigers are coming to town, and will leave with an upset win. The Tigers have been a disappointment this season, but they showed last week they still have the talent to dominate any team in this league.

Brent Venables team kept their Playoff hopes alive two weeks ago while eliminating Tennessee from the race. Now the Sooners have to come off the bye, and travel to Tuscaloosa to face a red hot Alabama team that will be looking for revenge after the Sooners ruined their season last year. This offense hasn't been the same since John Mateer's hand injury, and the Sooners better hope they can find their rushing attack otherwise Alabama's secondary and pass rush will make this a long game.

The Texas Longhorns have climbed right back into the race for the College Football Playoff, but this weekend starts the stretch that made losing to Florida so damaging. The Longhorns head to Athens to face Georgia Between the Hedges as the Bulldogs have won 5 straight. This last stretch has shown that this Georgia team has what it takes to win late, and Kirby Smart's defense is the worst nightmare for a team like Texas who has struggled on the offensive line.