These 5 college football stars could launch Heisman campaigns in Week 6

As we enter Week 6 of the College Football season, the race for the College Football Playoff, conference championships, and the major awards are starting to take shape. While there were several players perceived as Heisman Trophy favorites coming into the season, no one has grabbed hold of the lead making this a wide open race. With a wide open race for the award, we're getting to the point where a big performance any week could tilt the entire race and this weekend, 5 players have the chance to take hold of the race.

Diego Pavia has the Vanderbilt Commodores off to a 5-0 start but, if Pavia is going to find himself in the Heisman Trophy race, it'll hinge on this game. Last season, Pavia was able to knock of the Crimson Tide in stunning fashion but, this time around he has to go on the road to Tuscaloosa. Diego Pavia has posted solid numbers to start the season but, winning this game regardless of his output would vault him to the top of the Heisman conversation.

The Florida State Seminoles have their backs against the wall after losing to Virgina last week as they host the red hot Miami Hurricanes. Even in the loss, Castellanos has been impressive and in this game, he's going to need to put on an incredible performance for the Seminoles to win this game. If Castellanos is able to lift his team to a win, the Seminoles will be right back in the College Football Playoff mix and he'll find himself in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy.

The Miami Hurricanes have 2 bye weeks in a 3 week span makes it tougher on Carson Beck to build early season Heisman buzz but, this weekend a win over Florida State would only help. Beck already has several big wins but, putting up the Heisman level stats is a must this weekend if he's truly going to make a run at the award.

Despite a lackluster start to the season against Florida State, Ty Simpson leading his team to victory over Georgia has vaulted him into the Heisman Trophy race. There will be a ton of eyes on Alabama once again this weekend as they face off against Vanderbilt looking to get revenge for their loss last season. Putting up another big performance against a Top 25 Vanderbilt team could make Simpson the player to beat in a quiet Heisman race.

While Arch Manning hasn't had the start to the season that everyone expected when he came into the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite, he's still not out of the race. This weekend, the Texas Longhorns get back to playing real opponents and Manning's test will be beating a Florida defense that has been solid to start the season. If Manning can put up solid numbers in this game, he should be right back in the Heisman race.

