These 5 College Football teams gave fans a reason to reach for the panic button

We’re only 5 weeks into the College Football season and while the season is still early some teams are giving their fanbases a reason to be concerned. The biggest concerns are often shown in losses and this weekend, 5 programs lost in ways that have to create some level of concern for the fanbases.

Reaching for the panic button: 5 teams have serious concerns

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have the easiest concern to fix as their main issue is starting the game slow. In the first quarter against Tennessee, the Bulldogs allowed 21 first quarter points and it almost cost them. Against Alabama they allowed 24 in the first half and it lost them the game even as they shut Alabama out in the second half. Kirby Smart’s a good enough coach that this shouldn’t keep happening and it’s more likely than not they’re going to come out on fire in the next game they play.

Auburn Tigers

After a season defined by quarterback issues, the Auburn Tigers used the transfer portal to bring in Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold coming off of his struggles last season. Hugh Freeze and his staff were banking on Arnold playing more like the 5-star recruit he was out of High School but, unfortunately for them, he's played like we all saw at Oklahoma.

In the Tigers two biggest games which are their two losses, Arnold has held onto the ball way too long allowing the defense to rack up 14 sacks. In both losses, the defense has played outstanding but, the offense with Arnold looks broken and it may be time for Hugh Freeze to make the tough decision.

Florida State Seminoles

After Florida State beat Alabama and as the Seminoles crushed inferior opponents, it looked like Mike Norvell had his team back to being a National Championship contender. The loss to Virginia on Friday Night says otherwise and it now raises concerns that it may be tougher to turn things around after a 2-10 season than we thought. The Seminoles still control their own destiny but, cracks were shown on Friday Night that you can't look past.

LSU Tigers

While LSU is 4-1 with what looked like impressive wins, it's more likely than not that Clemson and Florida are bad football teams which should make you question how great the Tigers resume may be. In the loss to Ole Miss, LSU's offensive woes finally came back to hurt them as Ole Miss was able to wear down the Tigers defense due to the fact the offense couldn't stay on the field.

Coming into the season, Garrett Nussmeier was billed as a Heisman front runner and the potential 1st overall pick but, he hasn't looked the part. Either Nussmeier is more injured than the staff is letting on or he regressed, neither of which is a great outcome. The bye week comes at the perfect time and Brian Kelly has to figure out how to field an effective rushing attack otherwise this will be a wasted season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

On Saturday Night, Penn State hosted the Oregon Ducks with a chance to end the narrative that they can't win the big game. Instead, the Penn State offense couldn't find the endzone until the 4th quarter and in double overtime, they did it again losing on a game sealing interception by Drew Allar. Penn State has now fallen to 3-1 and while this team has plenty to buy into, there's one big concern.

Drew Allar was expected to be the first round level talent that could lead this team to a National Championship but, through four games he hasn't looked the part. The last three losses for Penn State have ended on Drew Allar interceptions and it's starting to get tough to trust him in these big games when he continues to struggle.