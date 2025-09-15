Virginia Tech pulled the plug on Brent Pry as Head Coach after an embarrassing 0-3 start to the season. On Saturday, they were blown out 45-26 by Old Dominion at home. Pry was 16-24 while at Virginia Tech, as he gained no traction as head coach for Virginia Tech. The best season he had was 7-6 in 2023, but it has been downhill since. This once proud football program has struggled since Frank Beamer stepped down as head coach. Justin Fuente followed Beamer, but he struggled, and now Pry has as well. Below are some candidates Virginia Tech will try to hire.

Shane Beamer, Head Coach, South Carolina.

Shane Beamer, the son of Frank Beamer, has done a nice job in South Carolina. He is currently 31-23 in 4 plus seasons at South Carolina and won 9 games last year. He has done an excellent job in recruiting and would help Virginia Tech in that area. He would be my 1st call.

If you’re Virginia Tech, how do you not throw the kitchen sink at Shane Beamer after this season’s over?



Note - Beamer’s buyout has not been made public pic.twitter.com/ZJNs7g3fh2 — Pypeline (@Pypeline_) September 14, 2025

John Sumrall, Head Coach, Tulane

John Sumrall went 23-4 in two seasons as head coach at Troy. Then he went 9-5 in year 1 at Tulane and has them 3-0 to start this season. Sumrall is a good head coach who has a reputation as a culture builder who runs a tight ship. He is a good candidate for this job.

Very PASSIONATE Jon Sumrall addresses all the reports linking him to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels opening. pic.twitter.com/fIgdtc4uiu — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 8, 2024

Bob Chesney, Head Coach, James Madison

Bob Chesney of James Madison is quickly rising in coaching circles, as he has been successful everywhere he has been a coach. 3 stops before James Madison, he rebuilt programs along the way. In his 1st season at James Madison, he won 9 games last year. He would provide a local face for Virginia Tech, as he is up the road at James Madison.

Alex Golesh, Head Coach, South Florida

Alex Golesh is the hot new head coach, as he has helped turn South Florida around as a program. After a successful two-season run as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, he has won 7 games each of the last two seasons. Then this year, he started season 2-1 with wins over Boise State and Florida. Golesh’s teams are considered physical and tough to play. Something Virginia Tech has been lacking.

Alex Golesh makes a great point in his postgame presser:



All the attention and accolades that were heaped on his team this past week:



“that’s part of what comes with success and we have to be able to handle that.”



Humbling night.



But you can tell he’s pissed off. pic.twitter.com/pQPvR3G3r7 — CHRIS TORELLO 𝕏 (@TorelloSports) September 14, 2025

Jamey Chadwell, Head Coach, Liberty

Jamey Chadwell won 11 games back-to-back seasons while at Coastal Carolina, and he has been solid at Liberty. He then won 13 games in his 1st season at Liberty but slipped to 8-4 last year. Chadwell runs an exciting offense that could bring some life into a struggling program.

More Virginia Tech Hokies News: