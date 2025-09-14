Virginia Tech finally ends the miserable Brent Pry era after disaster loss

When Virginia Tech hired Brent Pry, his tenure started with a loss to Old Dominion, setting the tone for his run as the Hokies' Head Coach. It's only fitting that Brent Pry would go out the same way he came in as the Hokies suffered an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion at home on Saturday Night. The loss was so bad that the Hokies have seen enough and fired Brent Pry.

Brent Pry has been told he’s out at Virginia Tech, sources tell On3. @PeteThamel first reported Hokies were headed in that direction. https://t.co/O8WlxclJCz — Chris Low (@clowfb) September 14, 2025

By firing Brent Pry now, the Virginia Tech Hokies will pay a $6 Million buyout which is paid in quarterly installments of $750,000. Pry's contract runs through the end of the 2027 season but, with each week that passed it became clearer that he wasn't the man for the job.

On Saturday Night, Brent Pry reinforced his sentiment that he believed he was still the man for the job but, didn't get another chance to prove it.

"I see the strides we've made as a program. I know it doesn't show on the field tonight" Brent Pry

The Virginia Tech Hokies are off to a terrible start this season as they've fallen to 0-3 and haven't shown any promise or potential. By firing Brent Pry in the third game of the season, the rules in College Football may lead to this roster being torn apart. The Hokies have only played 3 games, which means the players can still redshirt, which could lead to the team losing several key pieces who can look to maintain their eligibility.

The ACC has only gotten more competitive with the additions of several new programs and in this NIL and Revenue Sharing era, the Hokies are going to need to start over. It'll be interesting to see where Virginia Tech turns next as it could determine the future of the program as they need to nail this hire.

