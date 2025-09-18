These 5 Heisman dark horses could emerge from College Football's Week 4

Through the first three weeks of the College Football season, the Heisman Trophy race is truly wide open. Projected front runners like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, DJ Lagway, and LaNorris Sellers all have struggled to start the season, which could make for one of the most exciting races for the Heisman Trophy.

Given how wide open the race for the Heisman Trophy appears, a dark horse could jump into contention starting with this weekend. With teams getting into the thick of conference play, this is the chance for players to start stacking Heisman caliber games especially in a weaker race.

5 Dark Horses could enter the Heisman Trophy race after Week 4

With how Caleb Williams' final season unfolded, it seems like the world has forgotten about the Heisman dynasty Lincoln Riley became. Thus far against three far inferior opponents, Maiava has passed for 989 yards and 6 touchdowns while rushing for 24 yards and 2 scores. This weekend as the Trojans face Michigan State, and if Maiava puts together an impressive game he could quickly land in the Heisman conversations.

While everyone came into the season talking about Bryce Underwood's chances of winning the Heisman, it's been Alabama transfer Justice Haynes leading the offense. The last time the Wolverines were in a big game, Haynes was the biggest source of offense and has gone above 100 yards in each game. Cincinnati was able to run the ball all over the Huskers in their last test, and Haynes could make Nebraska pay in this one.

Almost every season, a player comes from outside of the Power 4 to become America's favorite in the Heisman race. This season, it could end up being Jake Retzlaff after all the drama surrounding his departure from BYU and how well he's played. Tulane is already off to a 3-0 start with wins over Power 4 opponents, and if it can upset Ole Miss on the road, it'll grab everyone's attention. Retzlaff has been electric as a rusher, but he'll need to start improving as a passer if he's going to win this game to spark a run.

When Missouri landed Ahmad Hardy this offseason out of the Transfer Portal, everyone who watched him at UL Monroe knew he could pop up in the Heisman conversation. With 462 yards and 5 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry through three weeks, Hardy is now climbing up the Heisman watchlists. This weekend, Missouri faces South Carolina, and if Hardy can put together another massive performance, he's going to be a serious contender.

In the first game of the season, Dylan Raiola showed the promise of being a Heisman contender with an effective game passing. This season, Raiola has been on fire with 829 yards and 8 touchdowns but the last two games haven't been against the greatest opponents. If Raiola can go out and shine against Michigan, it'll be time for Raiola to be taken seriously in the Heisman race.

