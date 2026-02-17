These 5 NFL Draft prospects suffer a stunning fall in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft

The NFL Draft is right around the corner as the process will only start to heat up in the weeks to come. Next week marks the start of the NFL Draft Scouting Combine which can truly make or break a prospects draft stock. This time of year is known as Mock Draft season, and no one is more plugged in than NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

When Daniel Jeremiah has a player higher or lower than expected, you take note as he typically has more information from teams than anyone else. On Tuesday, Jeremiah released his latest mock draft with several stars making unexpected tumbles down the draft board.

These 5 players suffer shocking falls in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft

Leaving college early was a massive risk for Ty Simpson, especially with the reported massive NIL offers he had on the table. In a weaker quarterback class, Ty Simpson is seemingly QB2, but the allure of the 2027 class may lead to teams waiting until next offseason. Jeremiah has Simpson falling out of the 1st Round in his latest mock draft which would be a far fall for the Alabama alum.

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was a 5-star coming out of High School, a 3 year starter at Alabama, and is the 20th ranked prospect on the Consensus Big Board. Daniel Jeremiah however, has the Crimson Tide Left Tackle waiting until Day 2 to hear his name called. Proctor does come with questions over where he'd best fit, but he also is seemingly a First-Round talent.

Coming into 2025, Avieon Terrell was seemingly a lock to go in the First Round, but he also didn't have his best season this year. As players like Mansoor Delane and Colton Hood have skyrocketed up draft boards, the Clemson star is falling. Jeremiah has Terrell falling out of the 1st Round, but a great showing at the NFL Combine could end up being the difference.

Cashius Howell is one of the more interesting prospects in this class after his breakout season at Texas A&M. After proving he could produce against the best offensive linemen in the SEC, Howell has drawn 1st Round buzz. Despite being the 18th ranked player on the Consensus Big Board, Howell isn't a 1st Round pick in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

The NFL Combine is going to be important for Caleb Banks after his impressive showing at the Senior Bowl as injuries cost him in 2025. In Mock Drafts, Caleb Banks is being picked as high as 9th Overall and falls as low as the second round in others. Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft has Banks falling into Day 2, but he could quickly work his way back up the boards.