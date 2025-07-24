These 5 Ohio State Buckeyes should be breakout stars this season

Ohio State starts fall practice on Thursday, July 31st. Coming off a National Championship season, Ohio State must replace 8 defensive starters and 5 offensive starters this season. Ohio State opens week 1 on August 29th vs. Texas, so they must start fast during the season. Below are 5 players who should be breakout players for Ohio State this year.

1) James Peoples, Running Back

James Peoples is the 1st player on this list who is poised for a breakout season, partly because he is in a prime position to take over the top running back position this year. The former 4-star prospect from San Antonio, Texas, has impressed the Ohio State coaching staff since he arrived on campus. After being a reserve running back last year, Peoples is poised for a breakout season. This short, compact running back should start and get a ton of opportunities to lead the Buckeye rushing attack.

2) Brandon Inniss, Wide Receiver

Brandon Inniss is expected to start this season as a slot receiver for Ohio State, taking over former 1st round pick Emeka Egbuka. Innis has played sparingly for the last two years, but he has flashed at times how talented a player he is. Against Penn State last year, he scored a touchdown during a key part of the game. Inniss has the chance to continue the long run of talented wide receivers at Ohio State.

Carnell Tate, Brandon Innis, and Jeremiah Smith down in Miami putting in work pic.twitter.com/RbUFrExLwi — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) July 1, 2025

3) Jermaine Mathews, Cornerback

Jermaine Matthews was a key contributor last year on Ohio State’s National Title team as a reserve defensive back. He rotated in at times and played on special teams as well. This year, he is expected to get his 1st chance to start as a cornerback. Most people in the program expect a big season from him this year.

"Coach Patricia is a like a very player friendly coach he wants your feedback... he has a great personality"



Jermaine Mathews Jr is going to be a key piece of this Silver Bullet defense this year.



He said he's working on being more of a leader and helping the younger guys: pic.twitter.com/dAzsjiyKRC — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) July 20, 2025

4) Arvell Reese, Linebacker

Arvell Reese is a talented linebacker who is expected to step in and start on the Ohio State defense this year opposite Sonny Styles. After playing sparingly as a true freshman in 2023, last year Reese was able to get on the field and play at times for the Buckeyes. Ohio State usually only plays two linebackers, but depending on who they play they sometimes need a 3rd linebacker on the field, and that was when Reese saw the field. He is expected to start and being the on field most of the time this season.

Our defense is going to be a nightmare for opponents this year-athletic freaks and bone-crushing hitters. We're talking mutants on the field!



Just look at these Ohio-raised beasts



CJ Hicks: 6'3", 235 lbs

Arvell Reese: 6'4", 238 Ibs

Sonny Styles: 6'4", 235 lbs



The Silver… pic.twitter.com/Mgw4GlTR8e — AzBuckGuy™ (@AzBuckGuy) July 9, 2025

5)Austin Siereveld, Offensive Line

Austin Siereveld last year played in all 16 games as an offensive guard and started 7 games as well. Siereveld struggled at times but improved during the season to help Ohio State win the National Championship. After a strong off-season and a good spring practice season, Siereveld is the favorite to start at right tackle. Even if he does not start at right tackle, he should be a key backup and have a good chance at playing a ton. It would not surprise me if, at the end of the year, he plays at a high level at right tackle.

