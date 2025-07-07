These 5 players are most important for Texas' National Championship hopes

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, Texas Longhorns fans have one thought on their minds: finally winning the National Championship. Steve Sarkisian has brought Texas "Back" leading the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances including a run to the Semifinal in 2024.

This season to truly make their return official, Texas will be looking to hoist the College Football Playoff trophy at the end of the season. To win a National Championship, you need a great team but, more than anything else you need superstar players to lead the team in the biggest games. Heading into the 2025 season, these 5 players will be most important for Texas as they look to return to the pinnacle of College Football.

The Texas Longhorns suffered a ton this offseason losing arguably their best player in cornerback Jahdae Barron. While the Longhorns lose an elite defensive back, it's next man up for this group and cornerback Malik Muhammad will continue to be one of the Nation's best. Over the last two seasons, Malik Muhammad has played 824 coverage snaps allowing just two touchdowns helping shut down opposing offenses.

The SEC has moved from a league where games are won running the football and playing defense to a league that airs it out with some of the best wide receiver talent in the Country. As Texas' defense looks to remain one of the best groups in the Country, Muhammad will be tasked with slowing the opponents top receiver most the time while on an island.

Texas lost a ton of talent at the wide receiver position as Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and Silas Bolden all left for the NFL. The team will need to lean on its leading returning wide receiver in Sophomore Ryan Wingo. As a True Freshman, Ryan Wingo reeled in 29 catches for 472 yards and a pair of touchdowns finishing 4th on the team in receiving yards.

The Longhorns will have a new starter in Arch Manning and part of helping his transition into the role is getting help from his weapons. Ryan Wingo becomes the team's top wide receiver and in a younger group of playmakers, the Sophomore will need to make the next step to help this offense hit its full potential as Wingo has all of the talent of a 1,000 yard receiver.

While Texas had a ton of star power in 2025, their best player was arguably a true freshman in edge rusher Colin Simmons. On a defense loaded with talent, Simmons was able to earn a starting role as a True Freshman racking up 48 tackles, 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and an interception. Given how dominant Simmons was as a treu Freshman, he should only become more of a force with a full season and offseason under his belt.

Having the best player in the Country at any given position is a massive bonus but, for Texas, having the best linebacker in the Country in the middle of the defense is massive. Last season, Anthony Hill Jr did it all rushing off of the edge and playing in the middle racking up 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception.

The Texas Longhorns have the best defensive chess piece in the Country and no matter where Hill lines up, opposing teams have to account for him. As Texas breaks in new pieces in the secondary, Anthony Hill joining Colin Simmons in giving quarterbacks headaches may be his best use. Anything less than an All-American season from Hill may be disappointing as he's truly that impressive of a player.

The 2025 College Football season finally gives everyone what they've been waiting for: Arch Manning in the starting role at Texas. Because of his 5-star recruiting ranking and the legacy his family has set at the quarterback position, Texas fans and fans around the Country have been eager to see Manning in the starting role. During his time at Texas, Manning has started games while Quinn Ewers was injured and played a role in the offense but this year it's finally his team.

Playing as the quarterback in a Steve Sarkisian offense will allow any quarterback to post impressive numbers which is part of the excitement with Arch Manning taking the role. While Quinn Ewers was solid, if Arch Manning can play to his level as a passer this offense will be much tougher to stop as Manning has the ability to make big plays with his legs.

More Texas Longhorns News: