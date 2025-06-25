The Big Ten is no stranger to elite offensive talent and the 2025 season is shaping up to be no different. With multiple NFL Draft departures, this list focuses strictly on the top five offensive players returning to the conference from within—excluding transfers from outside programs. Each name on this list has already delivered at a high level and is set to support their team’s offense in the Big Ten’s biggest moments this fall.

Honorable Mentions

Denzel Boston (WR, Washington)

After learning from the likes of Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan, Denzel Boston made the most of his opportunity in 2024. The rising junior wideout hauled in 63 receptions for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns, and with last year’s top receiver, Giles Jackson, now in the NFL, Boston is ready to become the go-to target in the Huskies’ passing attack.

Darius Taylor (RB, Minnesota)

Darius Taylor came dangerously close to cracking the top five, thanks to his consistency out of the backfield. As a sophomore, he rushed for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns on 205 carries, while also proving to be a major factor in the passing game with 54 receptions for 350 yards and 2 scores. Taylor’s 82.2 rushing yards per game ranked fifth in the conference and first among all returning backs. He recorded multiple games with 9+ catches, and the Golden Gophers were undefeated in games where he rushed for over 110 yards.

Top 5 Offensive Playmakers in the Big Ten for 2025

5. Jonah Coleman (RB, Washington)

A downhill runner who's gradually improved each season, Jonah Coleman heads into 2025 as one of the most reliable backs in the Big Ten. After transferring from Arizona, Coleman made an instant impact for the Huskies, carrying the rock 193 times for 10 touchdowns and 1,053 yards—making him one of just three returning Big Ten backs to surpass 1,000 yards last season. The rising senior posted five 100-yard games, including three exactly at 104 yards, and caught at least one pass in every game. With Washington's second-leading rusher in 2024 being a quarterback, don’t be surprised if Coleman challenges for the Big Ten rushing title in his final collegiate season.

4. Elijah Sarratt (WR, Indiana)

After stints with Saint Francis and James Madison, Sarratt splashed in his debut Big Ten season, reuniting with former Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Roarke. The junior stepped in seamlessly as Indiana’s top receiving option, posting 53 receptions for 957 yards and 8 touchdowns this fall. His 957 yards ranked 6th in the conference and second among returning pass catchers, demonstrating he could produce at a high level even against stiffer competition. He eclipsed 120 yards in four games, with a highlight performance against Purdue—hauling in 8 catches for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns to help reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket. With chemistry intact and a year of Big Ten experience under his belt, Sarratt is primed for a huge senior campaign.

3. Kaytron Allen (RB, Penn State)

Although he shared the backfield often, Kaytron Allen quietly delivered one of the most productive seasons of any running back in the Big Ten. As a junior in 2024, he compiled 1,108 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on 220 carries, finishing fifth in the conference in total rushing yards. Allen saved some of his best work for the postseason, posting two 120+ yard rushing performances against Oregon and Boise State, and punching in two scores against SMU. Without a doubt, the running back would garner more spotlight if he didn't split touches with his fellow position standout in the backfield.

2. Nicholas Singleton (RB, Penn State)

While Kaytron Allen provides consistency, Nicholas Singleton delivers the explosiveness, logging his second career 1,000-yard season in Happy Valley. The rising senior rushed for 1,099 yards on just 172 carries, while adding 41 receptions for 375 yards to accumulate 17 touchdowns in 2024. His 6.4 yards per carry tied for second in the Big Ten and his receiving production continues to grow—now topping 300 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Some electric performances included the Big Ten Championship against Oregon with 148 total yards and averaging over 10 yards per touch, as well as scoring every touchdown in the CFP Semifinal against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Whether you believe Singleton or Allen is the better back, what can't be argued is that they project to be the most dangerous backfield duo in the country heading into 2025.

1. Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State)

Not just the top returning offensive player in the Big Ten, Jeremiah Smith might be the best player in college football—period. As a true freshman in 2024, Smith assembled 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading all Big Ten receivers and finishing fourth in the nation in yards and second in touchdowns. His legend grew during the 12-team College Football Playoff, torching undefeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl with 7 catches, 187 yards and 2 touchdowns, then capping off the postseason with a game-sealing 56-yard grab against Notre Dame to help deliver the national title. Now, with much of the Buckeyes’ 2024 offensive core off to the NFL, Smith is the unquestioned favorite for the Biletnikoff Award this fall.

More Big 10 News: