These 5 Running Backs have been College Football’s biggest threats through Week 3

This era of College Football is dominated by the high-flying offenses and the elite quarterbacks, as teams are passing more than ever. Running Backs are being pushed to the side, and when you look at players like Ashton Jeanty being overlooked for the Heisman Trophy, extending the streak of a back not winning the Heisman since 2015, it's clear that running backs aren't valued like they once were.

While running backs are overlooked for the awards, the best teams are winning with elite rushing attacks, as was shown by our last two National Champions in Ohio State and Michigan. It's still early in the 2025 College Football season, but 5 running backs are emerging as the best backs in the Country.

Ranking the 5 Best Running Backs in College Football through Week 3

We're taking away all of the NFL Draft hype, all of the preseason expectations, and basing our rankings just based on what we've seen on the field this season. Jeremiyah Love, Kaytron Allen, and Nicholas Singleton are far and away the most talented backs in the Country but, to this point their production doesn't meet the threshold.

The Washington Huskies have only played two games yet, running back Jonah Coleman leads the Country with 7 touchdowns. Coleman is averaging 144 yards per game, powering the Huskies' offense. Coleman is going to need to carry this level of production into Big Ten play but, the Huskies are going to be a tough out in the Big Ten with Coleman carrying the Huskies' offense.

Those who haven't been watching the NC State Wolfpack have been missing out on Hollywood Smothers, who's been electric dating back to last season. Through three games, Smothers has picked up 380 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing, adding another 42 yards receiving. The Wolfpack are off to a 3-0 start, and the duo of Smothers and CJ Bailey could take this team to the ACC Championship.

When Michigan landed Alabama transfer Justice Haynes it flew under the radar compared to some of the other big running backs to transfer. Now that Haynes is the featured back, he's showing why he was one of the top backs in his class as he's become a dynamic threat for the Wolverines. In 3 games, Haynes has picked up 388 yards and 5 touchdowns on 49 carries and has helped take a ton of pressure off of Bryce Underwood.

Typically, with a Non-Power 4 running back you'd want to hold off until later in the season but, Robert Henry Jr's performance against Texas A&M alone is good enough to land him on this list. Henry leads the Country with 480 yards rushing along with the second most touchdowns in the Country with 6 averaging 10.2 yards per carry. The best performance of the season for Henry thus far came against Texas A&M where he picked up 177 yards and 2 touchdowns.

UTSA RB Robert Henry Jr. went off against a good Texas A&M defense on Saturday. We'll see how this RB class shakes out, but Henry showed explosiveness pic.twitter.com/plkN2VCKFi — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 3, 2025

The Missouri Tigers went out and brought in UL Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy after he was 12th in rushing yards last season and all he's done is take his game to another level. Central Arkansas, Kansas, and the ULL Ragin Cajuns may not be the best sample size but, Hardy has picked up 462 yards and 5 touchdowns thus far averaging an absurd 8.1 yards per carry. This week will be big for proving Hardy is the best back in the sport as he'll need to prove it against a tough South Carolina defense.

More College Football News: