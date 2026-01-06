These 5 schools are instant potential landing spots for Missouri star Damon Wilson II

On Tuesday Afternoon, the Transfer Portal picked up another star player as Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II announced his intentions to find a new program. After starting his career at Georgia, Wilson moved within the SEC to Missouri, and broke out with the program, racking up 9 sacks and an interception.

Part of what made Damon Wilson II announcing his intentions to transfer so surprising is the fact that he was going to garner a ton of attention in the NFL Draft. In a draft class loaded with edge rushers, Damon Wilson II was expected to be a Day 2 pick, but he'll return to college for one more season hoping to bolster his status.

After deciding to enter the Transfer Portal, Damon Wilson II ranks as the 3rd best edge rusher in the updated Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Edge Rush Rankings.

These 5 schools should be All-In on Damon Wilson II

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin is looking to make a splash, and he needs to add in the edge rush room with Patrick Payton, Jimari Butler, and Jack Pyburn all graduating. Wilson could instantly step in and star for the Tigers off the edge as the linebacker core and secondary both look incredibly promising.

Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal has made it clear that his teams are going to be built on the line of scrimmage, and it's hard to say that it's not the perfect strategy. This offseason, Miami will lose star pass rushers Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr as the latter could be the top defensive player in the draft. Adding Damon Wilson II would limit the blow of the losses while allowing some of the younger pieces to step up.

Ohio State Buckeyes

On Tuesday, Ohio State got star edge rusher Chaz Coleman on campus as the Buckeyes hope to land the Warren, OH native. If Coleman ends up going elsewhere, Ryan Day is going to have to pivot as this defense loses a ton of production off the edge. Wilson can step right into the defense, and give the unit a star pass rusher while serving as a bridge to the younger talent.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers have been shopping for edge rushers in the Transfer Portal after hiring Jim Knowles as their new defensive coordinator. Chaz Coleman appears to be the top target after his season in Knowles' defense, but the team may need to look elsewhere. Wilson already has experience in the SEC which could prove to make him a better player to jump at.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last offseason, Texas Tech built themselves into a College Football Playoff team by going out and building one of the best defensive lines in the Country. This offseason, the Red Raiders may need to do it again as David Bailey and Romello Height will be picked early in the NFL Draft. After dominating in the SEC, Wilson can step right into Bailey's place and look to set a new career high in sacks.