These 5 schools are instant top contenders for Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton

While we're more than a week into the Transfer Portal being open, that hasn't slowed the big name additions. On Monday Night, the Transfer Portal gained a massive star as Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the Transfer Portal.

Seaton will be one of the most sought-after players in the Transfer Portal as a proven elite offensive tackle, which is tough to come by. This season, Seaton was a bright spot for a struggling Colorado team, allowing just 2 sacks in 328 pass blocking snaps. Jordan Seaton will make his debut in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings as the 2nd best offensive tackle to hit the market this offseason.

These 5 schools should be all in for Jordan Seaton

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide has lost Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor and Right Tackle Wilkin Formby this offseason, after the offensive line was already an issue. While Alabama has added some great young offensive linemen, none of them are at the level of Jordan Seaton. Given that Alabama will have a first-time starter at quarterback, protecting their blindside should be a top priority.

Georgia Bulldogs

On Monday, the Georgia Bulldogs suffered a massive loss as star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling declared for the NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs are going to be competing for the SEC and the National Championship in 2026, and they'll need to protect Gunner Stockton. Seaton could step in and instantly transform the offensive line giving the team one of the best tackles in the Country.

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin and LSU have been all-in this offseason, making their biggest move on Monday to sign Arizona State star Sam Leavitt. The biggest need for LSU at this point is on the offensive line, and locking down the unit would give the Tigers a chance to win the SEC next season. Jordan Seaton can instantly step in and play left tackle, protecting Sam Leavitt as he comes off injury.

Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal is all about building up the offensive line, and it's helped bring Miami to the National Championship game. When the season ends on Monday Night, Miami will likely lose star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa to the NFL Draft. Adding Seaton would ensure the unit doesn't take a step back allowing the Canes to protect whoever their next quarterback ends up being.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will lose two of their top offensive linemen as Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon are out of eligibility. The Ducks spend big each offseason, and Jordan Seaton is the type of player you have to go out and get. While Isaiah World was solid, Seaton would be an upgrade, giving the team a great chance to win the Big Ten.