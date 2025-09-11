These 5 Tennessee Volunteers are obvious choices for College GameDay's guest picker

This weekend, ESPN's College GameDay makes its third stop of the year as the cast makes the trip back to Knoxville for Tennessee Vs Georgia. Last weekend, Trae Young joined the cast as the first guest picker of the season, and Tennessee fans have been wondering who will join the crew in Knoxville. While College GameDay was announced on Saturday, it's Thursday and a Guest Picker hasn't been announced yet.

When College GameDay does make a decision on their guest picker, it should be one of these 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

Former Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Peyton Manning seems like the perfect candidate to be the guest picker on this weekend's GameDay. During his time in Knoxville, Manning was arguably the best quarterback in the Country before he became one of the best quarterbacks in NFL History. Manning is already great at media and is in the ESPN family with his Monday Night Football "Manningcast". Add in that Peyton Manning is a former teammate of Pat McAfee, and it seems like the easy choice.

When you talk about recruits who arrived on campus as a 5-star recruit and lived up to the hype, Eric Berry is one of the best examples. During his time in Knoxville, Berry won the Thorpe Award and an absurd amount of accolades, making him one of the most decorated players in program history. Add in the fact that Berry is from Georgia but played for Tennessee, and it only makes more sense for this game.

In the City of Knoxville, no one may be more popular than Tennessee Baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello, which makes him a solid pick for College GameDay. As Tennessee has picked up a pair of SEC Regular Season and SEC Tournament Championships, along with the 2024 National Championship, he's the most popular man in the city and has already appeared on GameDay where he was electric.

Coach Vitello says his #1 goal when he wakes up is to not get arrested



A coach we can get behind pic.twitter.com/GN9oGOPp7p — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 23, 2022

Candace Parker is one of the biggest legends in Women's Basketball History and while her professional resume is off the charts, she's a legend in Knoxville. Tennessee won a pair of National Championships with Parker leading the way and she could fill a trophy case alone with the accolades she won while in school. Parker could be a great fit on the set as she's done a ton of work with TNT and joins Amazon's coverage this season.

Despite only spending the 2023-2024 season at Tennessee, Dalton Knecht is a fan favorite in Knoxville. After his first season in the NBA, the Vols fanbase would love to see Knecht back on campus, and with it being the NBA offseason, it would make perfect sense to bring him to Knoxville for his GameDay debut.

More Tennessee Volunteers News: