These 5 True Freshmen had standout performances in Week 4

When any College Football program signs a recruiting class, the first thought everyone has is about how quickly they may see their newest additions in action. Across the Country, true freshmen are making massive plays for their programs and as the season progresses, we'll only see more enter key roles for their team. During Week 4 of the College Football season, 5 True Freshmen had massive performances leading their team to a victory.

5 True Freshmen were X-Factors in Week 4

This weekend wasn't the most impressive showing by Bryce Underwood as he went 12-22 passing for 105 yards but, he led his team to a crucial Big Ten victory in enemy territory. The more impressive part of Underwood's showing was his rushing ability as he picked up 61 yards and a touchdown with his legs and didn't turn the ball over. Underwood is going to get better as a passer with experience but, the talent is clearly there.

Top 10 Fastest College Football Players of Week 4



6️⃣ 21.3 mph - Michigan QB Bryce Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) #ReelSpeed



🔗 https://t.co/qrL6HYSf3o pic.twitter.com/5PgFPpLmto — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 22, 2025

This season all Dakorien Moore has done is prove time and time again why he was the top ranked wide receiver in his recruiting class and a five-star recruit. In a rivalry game, Moore finished two yards behind the team lead with 3 catches for 63 yards and a score. The Ducks have an explosive playmaker in Dakorien Moore and it'll be exciting to see if he can continue to provide spark plays in the tougher games on the schedule.

USC Trojans true freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart should be a senior in high school this year but, he reclassified and luckily for High School offensive linemen in Louisiana he's instead making College defenders look silly. On Saturday Night, Jahkeem Stewart was dominant in his 17 snaps blowing run plays up earning a 92.5 grade from PFF. Stewart was a five-star coming out of High School and thus far he's proving the recruiting services right.

Freshman DL Jahkeem Stewart earned #USC's highest defensive grade at 92.5, according to Pro Football Focus' initial grading.



His two tackles for loss helped him earn a 93.2 run-defense grade. He played 17 snaps, lining up in A gap (5), B gap (7), over tackle (3) and on edge (2). pic.twitter.com/4q9FunU2rP — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 21, 2025

The LSU Tigers blew out the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday Night as is expected which gave the Tigers the first chance to try out some of their younger players. The Tigers only signed one edge rusher out of the High School ranks last recruiting cycle in 4-star Damien Shanklin. On Saturday Night, Shanklin only played 5 snaps for the Tigers yet, he was able to rack up a pair of sacks. LSU's defensive front is loaded but, after shining in limited reps, he may need to play some snaps more often.

The Maryland Terrapins are off to a surprising 4-0 start to the season and no one deserves more credit than True Freshman quarterback Malik Washington. This weekend, Washington completed 52.9% of his passes for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for a third score. Washington has been beyond impressive this season and he's only going to get better with more experience.

Malik Washington starred again in Week 4 🤩@brockvereen breaks down some of the @TerpsFootball freshman QB's best throws from his victorious @bigten debut 👇 pic.twitter.com/aNzSA7NBPV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 21, 2025

