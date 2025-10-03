These 5 undefeated College Football teams will fall in Week 6

This weekend we enter the 6th weekend of the College Football season and while the season is still young, we're starting to have a great idea about where each team stands. We're approaching the point where being undefeated at this point in the season is meaningful but, the field is going to start to thin.

As we enter another weekend of conference play, we're going to see teams start to fall from their pedistal as unbeatens. Whether it's by way of a massive upset or two unbeatens facing off against each other, Week 6 could see 5 teams fall from the unbeaten ranks.

These 5 undefeated teams will be set back in Week 6

Iowa State Cyclones

If we're going to see a upset this weekend, the most likely may be as the Iowa State Cyclones head to Cincinatti to face off against the Bearcats. After losing the season opener to Nebraska, the Bearcats have started to find their passing attack as Brendan Sorsby passed for 388 yards and a pair of scores in the win over Kansas. This game will be a massive test for the Cyclones and it's one they may fail on the road against a dynamic quarterback in Sorsby.

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores are off to a 5-0 start which is still such a bizarre feeling but, this weekend they're walking into a buzzsaw. After knocking off Alabama last season, the Commodores won't be slept on in this game and Kalen DeBoer's team has been waiting on the chance to get their revenge. This game should be a return to the standard for Alabama, and it'll come at the Commodores expense.

Maryland Terrapins

Mike Locksley's Maryland Terrapins have been a pleasant surprise to start the season jumping out to a 4-0 start. This weekend brings the Terrapins biggest test as the Washington Huskies come to town which spells trouble for the Terrapins. The Huskies have the talent to make any game a track meet and the Terrapins aren't talented enough to keep up if Washington's offense returns to form.

Houston Cougars

This weekend brings a big game in the Big 12 as two unbeatens in Texas Tech and Houston which means one team will leave with a loss. Given the fact that Texas Tech has looked far and away like the most talented team in the Conference, this is going to be a tough task for Houston. The way that Houston pulls off the upset is if Conner Weigman plays lights out but, with a loaded defensive front for the Red Raiders, that seems almost impossible.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have gotten off to a hot start, beating Notre Dame to start the season before demolishing Bethune-Cookman, ending USF's Cinderella story, and quieting Florida. If there's a concern with this team it's the fact that they were rolling but, just spent the week on the bye slowing their momentum.

Miami's defense has been dominant because of their pass rush but, with a mobile quarterback like Thomas Castellanos, the Seminoles could make Miami pay if the rushers give him rushing lanes. The Seminoles are in do or die mode after losing last weekend and we should see a spirited effort from Mike Norvell's group this weekend.

