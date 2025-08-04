These Coaches’ Poll rankings might be setting fans up for a big letdown

The College Football season is nearly upon us as we're just weeks away from Kansas State and Iowa State kicking off the season in Dublin. As the season nears it's arrival, everyone is making their predictions for the upcoming season. One of the longest and best traditions in College Football is the Coaches Poll as the coaches around the Country rank where they think each team stacks up Nationally.

On Monday Morning, the 2025 preseason Coaches poll was released giving everyone the first official Top 25 of the season.

The preseason coaches poll. pic.twitter.com/efzOHnVEex — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2025

While the coaches know more than anyone else, three teams are ranked far too high in the first poll of the year.

The Miami Hurricanes had a historic offense in 2024 and it still wasn't good enough to make it into the College Football Playoff. Cam Ward is off to the NFL and along with their star quarterback, Miami has to replace it's leading rusher, their 6 top receivers, and their starting center. While the defense should improve leaps and bounds compared to where they were last season, this team isn't going to be one of the ten best in the Country.

While Carson Beck can have a solid season and bounce back, it's going to be impossible to replicate what Cam Ward did last season which may be too much for this team to overcome. The defense should improve but, as Mario Cristobal is relying heavily on transfers it could end up blowing up. The schedule isn't too daunting this season but, Notre Dame and SMU are coming off of trips to the Playoff while any other ACC game could be a trap.

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a trip to the College Football Playoff but, reaching that point again this year is almost impossible. Nico Iamaleava transferring to UCLA this Spring will likely be the straw that broke the camel's back as the Vols already had tons of holes to fill. Tennessee will either start Joey Aguilar or a first time starter at Quarterback which will be a step back from Iamaleava.

The team has several other holes aside from at the quarterback position as they lost their leading rusher and three leading receivers from last season. On defense, Tennessee has to replace James Pearce Jr and Omarr Norman-Lott who were two of the best linemen in the Country.

Games against Syracuse, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida will likely prove to be too much for this team to overcome.

The BYU Cougars had a great chance to win the Big 12 last season but, heading into 2025, they've fallen behind several teams. Losing Jake Retzlaff due to honor code violations is a massive issue for this team as they'll need to find a quarterback on the fly during fall camp. This group still has a ton of talent but, in the Big 12, Arizona State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and a few others are clearly more complete rosters' than the Cougars.

