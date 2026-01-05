These college football blue bloods should be all-in on NC State tackle Jacarrius Peak

The first weekend of the Transfer Portal was filled with mostly expected moves as players who announced they were going to leave well before the portal opened made their moves official. While there weren't a ton of new entries into the Transfer Portal, the ones that did enter this weekend were massive news. The biggest star to join the mix this weekend was NC State Left Tackle Jacarrius Peak.

Jacarrius Peak debuts as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings. Peak has been incredible in pass protection, allowing just 2 sacks in 486 pass blocking snaps this season.

Given that Peak only has one season of eligibility remaining, he'll be a highly sought after one year rental. While every team will want a player of Jacarrius Peak's caliber, only a few will likely have a chance at landing him.

These College Football powers should be all in on Jacarrius Peak

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide struggled on the offensive line which limited their rushing attack while making Ty Simpson run for his life at times. Alabama has already lost right tackle Wilkin Formby to the Transfer Portal while Kadyn Proctor will likely declare for the NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide could certainly use a plug and play offensive tackle, and Peak would instantly upgrade this unit.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs could end up losing star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling who's started to fly up NFL Draft boards. If Kirby Smart's team does lose it's left tackle, the Bulldogs should go out and make sure there's no drop off at the position. Peak is a Valdosta, Georgia native, and it may help the Dawgs in their recruitment of Peak should they choose to pursue him.

LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are going to undergo a major rebuild on the offensive line with 4 of 5 starters in the Transfer Portal along with some valuable depth pieces. Lane Kiffin is clearly trying to go all-in, and landing an offensive tackle of Peak's caliber would do just that. If LSU lands Sam Leavitt, the team can't afford to put him behind an offensive line full of holes like they had last season.

Ohio State Buckeyes

We just watched Ohio State's unbeaten regular season get proven to be invalid as Indiana and Miami dominated the Buckeyes in the trenches. The foundation for the best offense is already in place with Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Bo Jackson all back in the fold next season. Landing Jacarrius Peak would be a massive upgrade for the Buckeyes helping protect Sayin's blindside.