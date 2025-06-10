The 2025 college football season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. While dynasties like Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama continue to thrive, several elite coaches are chasing their first national title. With expanded playoffs and shifting conference landscapes, this could be the year one of them finally breaks through. This could be the year we see a new face raise the trophy with so much competition throughout thanks to the NIL and transfer portal shaking the CFB world.

Here are the top coaches with the best shot at winning their first championship in 2025:

1. Dan Lanning – Oregon Ducks

Since taking over at Oregon, Lanning has built a fast, physical, and well-balanced team. The Ducks enter their second Big Ten season loaded with talent and swagger. Known for his defensive prowess from his Georgia days, Lanning has paired that with explosive offensive play calling and elite recruiting. His recruiting prowess has only gotten stronger over the past few years of being the head coach.

Oregon has been accustomed to experienced, transfer QB’s over the years so this is their real chance to prove this is the new norm and they are a part of the college football upper echelon. Oregon’s mix of experience, elite skill players, and defensive talent make them a dangerous playoff team and Lanning is ready to prove he's more than just Kirby Smart's protégé.

2. James Franklin – Penn State Nittany Lions

Franklin’s teams are consistently good but haven’t quite broken into that elite tier. They have been dealing with the stigma that they can’t win the big game for years now. That could change in 2025. The Nittany Lions return a core group of veterans, a rapidly improving Drew Allar at quarterback, and a defense that’s as physical and fast as any in the nation. The experience coming back is very similar to the past two college football champions in Michigan and Ohio State.

Adding the receiving talent the team lacked, bringing in new DC Jim Knowles, and with Drew Allar hopefully progressing into the top 5 pick he’s perceived to be could vault them into title hopes. With Michigan facing transition still with Sherrone Moore/QB situation and Ohio State in the honeymoon phase after winning a natty, Penn State may have the most stable and complete roster in the Big Ten.

3. Steve Sarkisian – Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian has Texas playing like a legitimate national power again. After a strong few years under his rein, the Texas is “Back” motto is officially true. This team has been knocking on the doors for years now waiting for their opportunity to pounce. This might be the year it all comes together with so much talent, production returning on defense and Arch Manning to operate the ship on offense at an elite level. They have high aspirations of competing for a SEC title mixed with also competing for a National Championship. The Longhorns have continuity from a roster and coaching standpoint to have the arrow pointing up for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

4. Brian Kelly – LSU Tigers

Kelly’s move to LSU in 2022 was met with skepticism, but he’s already proven he can win big in the SEC. Now with multiple top-5 recruiting classes and a roster loaded with future pros, Brian Kelly may be closer than ever to capturing that elusive title that slipped through his fingers at Notre Dame. LSU is stocked with SEC athletes and finally has the depth to survive a playoff run. They are building off of a few solid seasons and dealing with the roster turnover, mainly due to the NFL, wonderfully developing talent within.

The Tigers navigated the transfer portal better than ever this year and having Garrett Nussmeier in his second full year operating this offense should spell for a breakout year for the LSU Tigers putting them back on the top of the CFB world. Not to mention, every other LSU Head Coach this century has won a National Championship…talk about pressure.

5. Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Freeman has brought energy and elite recruiting back to South Bend. They are coming off a National Championship appearance and impressed the entire CFB world after their lapse against NIU last year. Notre Dame’s defense continues to improve and be the centerpiece for this team. CJ Carr is the expected starting QB after losing Riley Leonard to the NFL and service time being done in college.

How CJ Carr fares in his first season will be huge factor for determining how far they actually go this year. Jeremiyah Love is a Heisman hopeful so they’ll have to lean on him nice and early to get the offense settled in. Notre Dame faces a tough schedule but this team has the experience in other key spots to overcome. Freeman is a hot commodity right now and he could ride this hot hand into another College Football Finals appearance with the hopes of actually winning this one.

Honorable Mentions:

Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

Mario Cristobal (Miami)

Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)

