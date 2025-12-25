These college football fanbases wish they got a new head coach for Christmas

The first portion of the college football offseason is seemingly in the books, as the only remaining domino in the coaching carousel comes as Michigan continues to search for a head coach. Considering that the LSU, Michigan, Florida, and Penn State jobs all opened, there was a ton of turnover on the coaching market.

While plenty of fanbases are excited to start a new era, plenty are still looking at their head coach, wishing the program pulled the plug. Whether it's because of the cost of firing a head coach or believing they could turn it around, there are plenty of fanbases wishing that they woke up on Christmas to find that their team had a new head coach.

These 5 fanbases would trade their head coach in an instant

Florida State Seminoles

The Mike Norvell era felt as if it went full off the rails this season after a disaster of a season in 2024. Ever since Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff, Norvell is 7-18 with a 3-13 record in ACC play. The Seminoles are giving Mike Norvell another chance in 2026, but it's clear that his Transfer Portal heavy approach isn't sustainable, especially with the rate his staff has missed on players.

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland fans have been ready to move on from Mike Locksley for several seasons, especially after going 4-8 again this season. Locksley has proven at Maryland he's not the man for the job, going 37-49 and 17-48 in league play for his career. Running it back with Locksley feels like Maryland hoping for a fluke season, which doesn't make sense long term.

Michigan Wolverines

After the season, Michigan fans weren't fully bought in on Sherrone Moore, and when his off-the-field issues resulted in him being fired, it sparked the search for a new head coach. As of Christmas morning, Michigan's coaching search is still underway, as it appears that the top candidates, Kenny Dillingham and Kalen DeBoer, will be staying put.

North Carolina Tar Heels

When Bill Belichick was first hired by North Carolina, it was seen as a massive gamble, but getting arguably the greatest coach in NFL history brought a ton of attention to the program. Instead, this season was a mess for North Carolina as Belichick went 4-8 while going 2-6 in conference play. The Tar Heels have become the butt of the joke and given how quickly Belichick would likely leave for the NFL, the fanbase was ready to move on during the season.

Wisconsin Badgers

In his 3rd season in Madison, Luke Fickell's team got worse, not better, going 4-8 with a 2-7 record in Big Ten play. Fickell was brought in to elevate the team's ceiling, but he decimated the floor, making this team far worse as they don't have an identity. Wisconsin chose to bring Fickell back while giving him more resources, but it's likely going to backfire as they still won't be able to spend with the best teams in the conference.