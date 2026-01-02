These College Football powerhouses should be all-in on transfer LB Rasheem Biles

There's a new top ranked linebacker in the Transfer Portal in Pittsburgh Panthers star Rasheem Biles announced he'd enter the Transfer Portal on New Year's Eve. The Sophomore standout was one of the best players on the Pitt defense this season earning All-ACC honors with 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

After entering the Transfer Portal, Rasheem Biles ranks as the top ranked linebacker in the updated Saturday Blitz Transfer Linebacker rankings. Rasheem Biles will have a massive market as experienced linebackers of his caliber rarely hit the open market.

These 3 schools would be perfect fits for Rasheem Biles

Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns will have to replace elite linebacker Anthony Hill Jr who is almost certainly going to enter the NFL Draft. Adding Rasheem Biles would be a perfect fit in Will Muschamp's defense as he wouldn't be asked to drop into coverage a ton allowing him to play the run which is where he's at his best.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a massive hole in the middle of their defense as Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green are all out of eligibility. Rasheem Biles would instantly give Alabama a proven star while allowing some of the younger promising pieces to step into the lineup around him.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to need to load up on linebackers in the Transfer Portal as Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese will be off to the NFL as First Round Picks. The good news for Ohio State is that the new top linebacker in the Transfer Portal is a Pickerington, OH native. Biles has been outstanding against the run in his time at Pittsburgh while he's flashed as a pass rusher making him a potential perfect replacement for Arvell Reese.