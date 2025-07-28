These Five Notre Dame stars will determine another National Championship run

After a shocking early season loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame put the college football world on notice by winning the rest of their regular season matchups and fighting all the way to the National Championship, where they ultimately fell to the star-studded Ohio State Buckeyes. With key returners across the board and a trusted mentor in Marcus Freeman at the helm, Notre Dame heads into the 2025 season with unfinished business and the kind of roster that makes another run to the top more than just a dream.

In a year that will demand consistency and big-game moments, these five players will determine whether Notre Dame advances to the Playoff for a second straight year and finally breaks through for its first national title since 1988.

Jeremiyah Love (RB - Junior)

There's no better player to start with than this beast of an athlete out of the backfield. Love was a force in his sophomore campaign, racking up 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, both team highs and the most rushing scores of any returning back in the country. His versatility as a pass-catcher (28 receptions, 237 yards and two TDs) only adds to his all-around threat level and helped him get named as PFF's number one running back returning to college football in 2025. With a new quarterback taking over in South Bend, expect the Irish to lean on Love’s explosiveness, especially with a tough slate of games early in the season. If he matches or exceeds his output from last year, he’ll not only keep Notre Dame’s title hopes alive but also lock himself in as a first-round NFL Draft selection next spring.

Drayk Bowen (LB - Junior)

While he may not garner the national headlines just yet, Drayk Bowen is the kind of glue guy who quietly makes a defense click. His 78 tackles ranked third on the team last season, and he led the Irish in forced fumbles with three. As Notre Dame retools its front seven following the departures of Rylie Mills and Jack Kiser, Bowen steps into a greater leadership role. Expect him to be the tone-setter and hustler for a rush defense still searching for its identity in 2025.

Malachi Fields (WR - RS Senior)

Notre Dame’s wide receiver room lacked a true go-to option last season, but Malachi Fields could change that in 2025. The Virginia transfer brings two consecutive 800-yard seasons to South Bend, and the Irish haven't had an 800+ yard receiver since Kevin Austin Jr. in 2021 (and Michael Mayer from the tight end position in 2022). He joins a talented group that includes returners Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison, plus fellow transfer Will Pauling from Wisconsin. The question is whether Notre Dame sticks to a committee approach again, or if Fields emerges as a true WR1. If the latter happens, it could elevate the entire offense and give the Irish a strong air attack needed to compete for a national title.

Leonard Moore (CB - Sophomore)

Leonard Moore didn’t just impress as a true freshman—he dominated. With 48 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles, Moore flashed elite-level instincts and physicality rarely seen in first-year cornerbacks. His five pass-breakup performance in the 49-35 win over USC was one of the best single-game defensive efforts in college football last year. Now entering 2025 as PFF’s top-rated cornerback, Moore will lead one of the nation’s most loaded secondaries. With stars like Christian Gray, Adon Shuler and Alabama transfer DeVonta Smith surrounding him, Notre Dame's defensive backfield might the strongest position group on the team.

CJ Carr/Kenny Minchey (QB)

Whoever earns the starting nod in Week 1—whether it’s redshirt freshman CJ Carr or redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey—will have the weight of Notre Dame’s national title hopes on their shoulders. With Riley Leonard off to the NFL and Steve Angeli transferring to Syracuse after a heroic relief appearance in the CFP semifinal, the Irish are handing the keys of the offense to a talented but unproven arm. Both Carr and Minchey impressed in spring camp and consistently repped ahead of Angeli, resulting in his transfer.

Even with a deep receiving corps and the best returning running back in the country, the Irish need stability under center. The challenge ramps up immediately, facing Miami in South Florida Week 1, where the Hurricanes' Carson Beck will be making his 28th career start. Whether it’s Carr or Minchey, the quarterback will have to grow up fast if Notre Dame wants to return to Hard Rock Stadium in January—and win it all.

