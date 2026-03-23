These highly touted 2028 recruits are sons of NFL Legends and climbing fast

Nothing makes college football fans feel older than when the son of a player everyone remembers watching arrives on the scene. Over the past several years, the sons of Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, and various other NFL stars have gone through the college ranks. As new recruits continue to enter the ranks, a new wave of NFL legacies are entering the picture.

On Monday, Rivals unveiled their first top 300 rankings for the 2028 recruiting cycle. Landing in the Top 15 of the class are the sons of 3 former NFL stars who have a chance to follow in the footsteps of greatness.

A new wave of NFL legacy talent is already shaping the 2028 recruiting class

S Gaige Weddle

Eric Weddle was one of the best safeties in the NFL in the 2010's, making 5 All Pro teams and 6 Pro Bowls after starting his career as a 2nd Round Pick. Gaige Weddle will look to follow in his father's footsteps as he begins his career as the 13th ranked player in the class. Given that Eric Weddle played for Kyle Whittingham at Utah, it'll be interesting to see if the Utes or Whittingham emerge as top contenders.

WR Jaylen Addai

Joseph Addai starred at LSU before becoming a 1st Round Pick and a key piece of the Indianapolis Colts. Now his son will look to follow in his footsteps, but as a wide receiver rather than playing running back. Jaylen Addai debuts as the 14th ranked recruit in the Country making him one of the most sought after recruits in the Country.

WR Jett Harrison

Marvin Harrison Sr played his college football at Syracuse before becoming a Hall of Fame wide receiver in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison's Syracuse ties didn't stop his son Marvin Harrison Jr from playing at Ohio State where he went on to win the Biletnikoff before becoming a 1st Round Pick. Ohio State will hope that the same comes true with Jett Harrison who ranks as the top overall recruit in Rivals' initial Top 300 for the 2028 recruiting cycle.