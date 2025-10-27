These schools need to extend, give a raise to their football head coaches now, not later

The College Football Coaching Carousel is starting to spin out of control as every week we see a big name program fire their head coach. In the last three weeks, we've seen Penn State, Florida, and LSU all open which will set off an insane domino effect throughout the Country when those schools hire their next Head Coach.

Penn State, Florida, and LSU most likely won't look for a coordinator for their next hire as they'll nab a proven head coach to fill the role. As three big name programs come calling, some schools may be in trouble if they don't lock their current Head Coach up with a new deal.

These 5 programs should lock down their Head Coach ASAP

Notre Dame already knows Marcus Freeman is the man for the job, and he seems bought in on Notre Dame which ranks him lower on this list. While Freeman may be locked in, the top programs in LSU, Penn State, and Florida would all be failing in their searches not to reach out to see if he's interested. We've already seen LSU hire away a Notre Dame Head Coach in Brian Kelly and the Irish would be insane if they didn't make sure everything was nailed down with Freeman.

If you're Missouri, the openings around the Country have to be a massive concern as Eli Drinkwitz would be a great fit for all three schools. Drinkwitz has built a winner at one of the toughest schools to build at in the SEC which will make him an appealing candidate. Penn State, LSU, and Florida should all come calling for Eli Drinkwitz which means Missouri should be doing anything and everything they can to sign him long term.

Diego Pavia gets all the credit for Vanderbilt's success when the Commodores have been winning when Pavia hasn't been great. Clark Lea and his staff have turned the Commodores into a winner after decades as the doormat of the SEC which deserves a shiny new deal. Lea is a Vanderbilt alum which may mean he's not interested in leaving, but other schools will look at what he's built and see if they can poach him away.

Brent Key has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets positioned to make the College Football Playoff which is a massive feat. Building a program in the same state as Kirby Smart is an impossible feat, yet Brent key has done it masterfully. Brent Key may be more than happy at his alma mater, but Georgia Tech needs to make sure he's locked down as the way he builds a roster would make him an ideal fit at LSU or Florida.

The Ole Miss Rebels are likely trying their absolute hardest to lock Lane Kiffin in and with the LSU job opening up on Sunday Night, that task is now even harder. Arguably the two best jobs to open up this cycle in LSU and Florida both would love to hire Lane Kiffin and now it seems like the ball is fully in Kiffin's court. The money will likely end up being similar from all three schools, but Ole Miss needs to make whatever guarantees they can to get Kiffin to sign a mega deal.