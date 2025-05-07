These SEC teams have absolutely no chance of winning the conference in 2025

It's easy to look at the SEC and make the observation that the conference might be as wide-open as it has been in years.

Georgia is in a bit of a "rebuilding" situation. Texas, while talented, has questions and unproven answers. Alabama is still gaining its footing under Kalen DeBoer. In addition, there are several others — including Oklahoma, South Carolina, LSU, and Ole Miss — who could make some noise in the conference race before it's all said and done.

While there's no way to close the book on many teams in the SEC, we have five that we can go ahead and point out will not win the conference.

The 5 SEC teams that will not win the conference in 2025

Missouri Tigers

Missouri had a solid 10-3 season in 2024, but 2025 presents new challenges. They've lost key offensive players, including quarterback Brady Cook and star receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease. While they've brought in transfers like running back Ahmad Hardy and quarterback Beau Pribula, it just seems like they have too much to overcome. Mizzou had a nice season and they won't fall off a cliff, but they're also not going to be playing Atlanta, either.

Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats are facing significant challenges on offense. They've lost top receivers Barion Brown, and Dane Key to the transfer portal. While they've added some depth to their offensive line with transfers, they just don't have enough talent to truly compete in the SEC, especially when you look at their schedule and see Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Auburn, and Florida.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt showed promise in 2024, finishing 7-6 and securing a bowl victory, but that's the extent of what can happen in Nashville. Quarterback Diego Pavia returns, which is a plus, but that schedule is too tough for the Commodores to make any type of significant run. There's always been a talent gap between the top of the SEC and Vanderbilt, and that's only going to continue to grow.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas is in a tough spot. They've been hit hard by the transfer portal and are dealing with one of the toughest schedules in the SEC. The Razorbacks are in a rebuilding phase, and while they have some young talent, it's unlikely they'll be able to compete with the conference's top teams this season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are in a transitional period under second-year head coach Jeff Lebby. While there's excitement around freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor, it's expected that veteran Blake Shapen will start the season, assuming he's healthy. Mississippi State also faces a brutal schedule, including games against Texas A&M, Florida, and Georgia. With a roster that's still developing, 2025 is likely to be a challenging year.

Read More