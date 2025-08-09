These teams are the Big Ten’s best kept secrets for 2025

As the Big Ten Conference continues to evolve with realignment and rising parity, the spotlight often shines on the traditional powerhouses. However, flying under the radar are teams that could disrupt the pecking order in 2025 and ruin some teams fortunes along the way. Whether it's elite defense, savvy coaching, or an infusion of talented players with a lot of potential, some sleeper teams have all the ingredients to make noise. This season, three programs in particular—Iowa, Washington, and Minnesota—are well-positioned to exceed expectations and shake up the standings. Here's why these teams should strike some fear into the opponents they have on their schedule:

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has the potential to be sleepers in 2025 thanks to an elite defense, improved quarterback play, and a more favorable Big Ten schedule. The defense, consistently among the nation's best under Phil Parker, returns key starters and adds strong depth. Offensively, if the revamped system under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester shows even moderate improvement, especially with transfer talent and a healthy offensive line, Iowa could surprise teams.

The transfer QB that not enough people are talking about is Mark Gronowski from South Dakota State. Let’s go over some accolades while he was at the FCS ranks: 2 time national champion, 2 time national championship game MVP, Walter Payton Award Winner (Heisman of FCS), and 2 time MVFC Offensive Player of the year. He comes with experience and a ton of talent. He fits the Iowa brand of football mold and if they get even half of the production he had during his time at SDSU watch out Big Ten.

Iowa has quietly been one of the most consistently productive teams in the country. Under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has been bowl eligible 16 out of the last 17 seasons. In those 17 seasons, they have won 8+ games 13 times. That is the definition of building a dynasty of a brand that displays culture and development. Just because they haven’t been championship bound or contenders much over the years that should not take away this teams success because success can be measured in different aspects. With lower national expectations and a culture built on discipline and consistency, Iowa is well-positioned to upset higher-ranked opponents and make a push in the Big Ten.

Washington Huskies

Despite major roster turnover, Washington could be sleepers in 2025 thanks to underrated talent, strong coaching, and a chip on their shoulder. New head coach Jedd Fisch brings a creative offensive mind and has hit the portal hard to retool the roster. While the Huskies lost stars to the NFL, they’ve brought in high-upside transfers and have young talent ready to step up. They bring back top level talents at the wide receiver and running back positions. Denzel Boston and Jonah Coleman are two guys that can rival most of the other top guys at their positions throughout the Big Ten. Add in the electric playmaker at QB in Demond Williams, who got some time last year in the bowl game to show his potential, and this team has a good 1-2-3 punch that can ball out any given Saturday.

Washington seems like an after thought after their legendary run they had a few seasons ago when they were in the PAC 12. To write them off now would be irresponsible for many analysts. This team had some transitioning going on from new QB and new coach after Deboer left for Alabama so some bumps along the way should’ve been expected. Let’s not forget the move into the Big Ten which is a different style of football they were used to. With low outside expectations following a national title appearance and mass departures, Washington could quietly reload and surprise teams in the expanded Big Ten.

Minnesota Gophers

Minnesota is shaping up as a classic sleeper in the Big Ten, built on a foundation of elite defense, a powerful rushing attack, and smart roster upgrades. While there’s still uncertainty at quarterback and some questions about receiver depth, the Gophers could rise quietly in the conference thanks to the Fitzpatrick era's focus on coaching, development, and talent infusion. The quarterback battle is wide open, with redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey impressing coaches in the spring with poise and mechanics. He’s being pushed by Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron, making for a “fierce” competition, according to head coach P.J. Fleck. If either QB steps up, Minnesota’s offense could unlock a new level.

Defensively, Minnesota returns a core unit that ranked among the nation’s best in 2024, allowing just 16.9 points and under 286 yards per game, and stopping 91% of fourth-down attempts. That level of continuity under defensive coordinator Danny Collins suggests another strong year on that side of the ball. Offensively, while QB Max Brosmer is gone, the Gophers will continue to lean on Junior running back Darius Taylor, a dynamic dual-threat who rushed for 986 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while also contributing in the passing game.

While much of the preseason talk will focus on the usual Big Ten contenders, Iowa, Washington, and Minnesota each have a strong case to break through. Whether it’s Iowa’s proven culture and a championship-caliber transfer QB, Washington’s offensive playmakers and new coaching energy, or Minnesota’s defensive strength and coaching stability, these teams have more firepower than they’re being given credit for. Don’t be surprised if one or all of these sleepers crash the Big Ten party in 2025.

