These up-and-coming coordinators have to be considered for the Michigan job

On Wednesday, a shockwave was sent throughout college football as the Michigan Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore. The move came as a shock, especially considering the timing, but when it was revealed that the team fired him for cause due to a scandal, it became clear that this was a move the program had to make.

The Wolverines now need to turn the page and quickly hire a head coach as the Transfer Portal will open in January. Most fans will look at big-name head coaches, which is certainly possible, but most of the coaches who may have considered leaving for Michigan may have accepted extensions as their current programs before the job was open.

While Michigan could search for a big-name head coach, the best move may be to give a new head coach their first job. Most of the best coaches in the country landed at their jobs as first-time head coaches like Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning. If the Wolverines choose to take a risk, these 3 head coaches should be considered.

Michigan should consider one of these 3 young coaches

If Michigan fans could have their choice, former Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would be hired already. Minter served as the defensive coordinator for the team's National Championship, and he appears to be well on his way to a head coaching gig in the NFL. The biggest hurdle for Michigan in hiring Minter is that he has a show cause that runs through the end of the year, and they may not want to hire a coach tied to their scandals.

Curt Cignetti is getting a ton of love for the job he's done at Indiana, which is very well deserved, but his assistants deserve a ton of credit. Bryant Haines is a coordinator that many teams are going to look back and wish they strongly considered for the job. The Hoosiers' defense ranks second in the Country, allowing just 10.8 points per game, while everyone just watched their defense shut down Ohio State. Hiring a coach with the Curt Cignetti blueprint would make a ton of sense, especially for Michigan in the Big Ten.

While Michigan can't hire Jim Harbaugh with his extensive show cause, they could turn to his son to fill the role. Jay Harbaugh followed his father Jim to Michigan when he took the role, serving several roles on the staff for the entire tenure. Harbaugh is starting to prove that he's a capable coach in his own right as the special teams coordinator for the Seahawks, who boast the league's best special teams units.