These Young, up-and-coming coordinators deserve a shot at the Penn State job

After suffering their third loss in a row in stunning fashion, the Penn State Nittany Lions pulled the plug on Head Coach James Franklin, firing him. The move creates the most appealing job opening in the Country as Penn State should be able to lure in the top candidate on the market. Many expect that the Penn State Nittany Lions will go big game hunting for a Head Coach like Curt Cignetti or Matt Rhule, but that may not be the best option.

The best choice for Penn State may be going after a young up-and-coming coordinator who can help build this program for the long haul while not requiring a massive contract. After paying James Franklin $49 million to fire him, the Nittany Lions may not have the funds to go and poach one of the big names.

These 3 young coordinators make perfect sense for Penn State

Age: 38

If Penn State wants to go out and land a coach who can recruit with the best programs in the Country, Ohio State's Brian Hartline should be one of the first calls. Ever since being hired at Ohio State, Brian Hartline has turned the Buckeyes into WRU, recruiting the best receivers in the Country to Columbus. This season, Brian Hartline has taken over as the Buckeyes' OC, and the team hasn't missed a beat.

Age: 43

Under Brian Kelly's leadership at LSU, the issue for the Tigers was the defense, leading to the firing of Matt House and the hiring of Blake Baker. Last season, the Tigers instantly got better on defense, but the leap they've made this season is incredible. The Tigers are allowing just 11.83 points per game, slowing some of the best offenses in the Country while ranking 5th in the Country.

Age: 36

The Oregon Ducks have one of the best young offensive minds at the College level in Co-Offensive Coordinator Will Stein. While the Ducks had a rough showing on Saturday, Will Stein has been one of the best at developing quarterbacks while also being a great offensive play-caller. The Ducks are currently scoring 42.5 points per game, ranking 13th in the Country, and he could help bring a dynamic passing game to State College.

More Penn State Nittany Lions News: