Things have gone from bad to worse for Alabama with Ty Simpson's injury

The Rose Bowl is currently a blowout as the Alabama Crimson Tide are being run out of Pasadena by Curt Cignetti's Indiana team. The Crimson Tide couldn't get anything going on offense early on, and as the game is currently 24-3, the comeback hopes for Alabama look bleak at best. As if things weren't already brutal for Alabama, they're going to be spending the rest of the game on their backup quarterback.

Coming into the College Football Playoff, there were a ton of questions about the health of Ty Simpson who was not himself down the stretch. Nearing the end of the first half, Ty Simpson scrambled for 9 yards, but fumbled the ball after getting drilled by an Indiana defender.

TY SIMPSON TAKES A MASSIVE SHOT FROM PONDS



FUMBLE



The hit to Ty Simpson's back only made his lingering injury worse which the broadcast noted at the start of the second half. Simpson only ended up playing 1 drive before Kalen DeBoer made the decision to turn the offense over to backup quarterback Austin Mack.

Austin Mack is a Washington transfer who followed Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa instantly when he got the job. Coming into the game, Austin Mack has only attempted 19 passes, going 15-19 for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The good news for Kalen DeBoer's team is that Austin Mack came into the game and instantly looked ready to play, going 4-5 for 46 yards while rushing for 17 yards. Mack led the team down the field on their best drive of the day, but Alabama had to settle for a field goal, making it a 24-3 ballgame.

Whether Alabama wins or loses, this game and Ty Simpson's play creates an interesting conversation about the future. Ty Simpson was viewed as a likely NFL Draft entrant, but he could end up returning while Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are both good enough to play at the Power 4 level.