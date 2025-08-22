This Big Ten program makes perfect sense for Pat Fitzgerald's return to coaching

For nearly two decades, Pat Fitzgerald was viewed as one of the best coaches in College Football, constantly leading the Northwestern Wildcats to respectable season, overachieving with lesser talent. As Fitzgerald constantly remained committed to leading the Wildcats, it appeared he would be a Northwestern lifer until he wasn't.

In the lead up to the 2023 season, Pat Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks amid an investigation into hazing within the program but, just 3 days into the suspension, Fitzgerald was fired.

Sources: Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 10, 2023

After being fired, Pat Fitzgerald filed suit against the program he played for and coached for wrongful terminations seeking $130 Million. Just over two years after Fitzgerald was fired, the school reached a settlement with Fitzgerald, stating that he did not have any knowledge of the reported hazing and that he didn't condone or direct the behavior.

Northwestern statement on the settlement with former coach Pat Fitzgerald, notes that the evidence established no player reported hazing to Fitzgerald, nor did he condone or direct any hazing. pic.twitter.com/InH9ZBmcxc — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 21, 2025

The settlement in a way clears Pat Fitzgerald's name and should allow him a chance to coach College Football again. While Northwestern and Pat Fitzgerald settled the case, it's highly unlikely that he'd return to the program after everything that went down.

The Iowa Hawkeyes make perfect sense for Pat Fitzgerald

If Pat Fitzgerald is looking to return to Power 4 coaching and the Big Ten, it's unclear whether or not he'll get a Head Coaching job right away. If Fitzgerald is going to join any staff, joining the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a ton of sense and could happen sooner than anyone is expecting.

The Iowa Football program has the biggest tie to the former Northwestern Head Coach as his son Ryan Fitzgerald is a walk-on quarterback for the Hawkeyes. While Fitzgerald was away from the college game, he served as a volunteer assistant for his son's program. If Fitzgerald wants to continue to coach his son he could join the Hawkeyes staff as an analyst.

After the news of the settlement broke, Ryan Fitzgerald posted with the Iowa colors hinting at a potential reunion at Iowa.

If Pat Fitzgerald gets back into coaching, it'll be interesting to see where he ultimately ends up as he was loyal to Northwestern forever but, never entertained any other job. Fitzgerald always did more with less and getting him to a program with more resources could let everyone see just how elite of a coach he is.

