This overlooked factor could help UNC shock the ACC in Year One under Bill Belichick

One of the biggest stories of the offseason in College Football comes from Chapel Hill as the hiring of Bill Belichick has made North Carolina one of the most interesting teams in the Country. Like Deion Sanders before him, Bill Belichick is going to create a media frenzy even if he doesn't have one of the best rosters in the Country.

As one of the greatest coaches in NFL history jumps to the college ranks, everyone will be keeping a close eye on how he fares in the ACC. This offseason, Bill Belichick used the transfer portal in a big way, bringing in 13 projected starters while giving the roster as a whole a massive facelift.

While Bill Belichick is going to need to do a great job coaching this team in order to get all the new pieces to gel, he'll have a massive advantage in the schedule he'll play this season. When you look at the Tar Heels' schedule, they'll have a pretty easy slate compared to the other teams as they only play Clemson out of the three "Playoff Contenders" in the ACC.

Colin Cowherd hosted Joel Klatt on his show "The Herd" where the two broke down how Bill Belichick's group could surprise everyone based on how manageable this schedule is.

Are the Tar Heels going to surprise people under Bill Belichick? @colincowherd @joelklatt pic.twitter.com/0v8OE85u3h — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 5, 2025

In ACC play alone, North Carolina will face Clemson, which is a National Title front-runner, but the rest of the schedule is manageable. They'll face Cal who has to replace a ton of talent including at QB, Virginia who's struggled every year under Tony Elliott, Syracuse who replaces Kyle McCord, Stanford after a troubling offseason, Wake Forest coming off of a 4-8 season replacing their whole staff, Duke who should be a sleeper in the Conference, and NC State which is a toss-up.

The biggest task for North Carolina will be getting these pieces to all gel together, as many of the transfer additions came in the Spring while the entire team is learning on the fly. It'll be interesting to see how the Tar Heels far,e especially as they open the season against a tough Big 12 opponent in TCU.

