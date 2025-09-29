This Paul Finebaum bombshell may be what many college football fans have dreamed of

For as long as everyone can remember, the one and only Paul Fimebaum has delivered some eye-opening college football takes, with the SEC being his specialty. That's not hard to believe since he's a Tennessee alum.

Predicting the next coach fired after Sam Pittman - another SEC coach is in danger

What is hard to believe, however, is that his passionate analysis could be a thing of the past in the near future. In a pretty eye-opening piece of news, it has been revealed that Finebaum is considering leaving ESPN and pursuing a career in politics. That's right, Finebaum is considering a major career shift, with a run at a U.S. Senate seat on his mind.

NEW: Paul Finebaum is considering leaving ESPN to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama👀



(via @ClayTravis, @RealDanZak) https://t.co/JqYlS3SrCz pic.twitter.com/IYVjtCtDCh — On3 (@On3sports) September 29, 2025

Paul Finebaum has revealed he might leave ESPN to go after a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama

We're used to Finebaum stunning us all, just not in this kind of a fashion. While speaking with Outkick's Clay Travis, Finebaum indeed said that he's looking at potentially making this move. He also acknowledged that the recent death of Charlie Kirk is playing a big role in his decision.

"One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I never thought about before," Finebaum told Travis. "Something I didn't really think possible. I gave some thought to it as the weekend (of the Kirk assassination) unfolded and got a little bit more interested."

This major update from Finebaum comes after one of the wildest college football weekends in a long time. First, Florida State suffered a shocking loss to Virginia, and then Alabama took care of business in Athens against Georgia. Oregon knocking off Penn State sure rocked the CFB world too.

Finebaum already has college football fans, especially UGA students and alums, riled up with him calling this weekend's game against Auburn a 'must-win' showdown for the Dawgs and Kirby Smart. That alone has the internet speaking up, as does Finebaum thinking about calling it a career with the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Will that end up happening? We should find out here soon, but this surely has caught us off guard.