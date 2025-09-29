Predicting the next coach fired after Sam Pittman: Another SEC Coach is in danger

The start of the College Football season hasn't been kind to Head Coaches, especially the ones that have started the season on the hot seat. We're only through 5 weeks of the season and we've already seen 4 Power 4 Head Coaches fired starting with UCLA's DeShaun Foster and Virginia Tech's Brent Pry before the past week saw Mike Gundy fired at Oklahoma State and Arkansas fired Sam Pittman.

Last year was a quiet year for Head Coaches being fired likely due to the fact that revenue sharing was on the horizon. Now that programs and athletic departments are well equipped and better suited to handle a financial burden, we should see more coaches fired than we've seen in a long time.

Predicting the next Head Coach fired: The SEC will take the next hit

Coming into the season, Sam Pittman was likely on the hottest seat in the Country even if he wasn't the first coach fired. Now with Pittman no longer at Arkansas, no one is sitting on a hotter seat than Florida Gators Head Coach Billy Napier.

As things currently stand, the Gators are just 1-3 with their lone win coming against Long Island University. Last season, Florida appeared to be on the verge of firing Napier before they decided to give him a longer leash to work with DJ Lagway. The offense and Lagway have looked abysmal costing them in each of their 3 losses and it's likely going to get Billy Napier fired.

This weekend, the Florida Gators will face a Texas Longhorns team that's loaded on the defensive side of the football, and if the offense falls flat once again, it could be the end of Napier's time in Florida. The schedule should make the decision easy on Florida as the next four games come against Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Georgia which should take care of the decision.

