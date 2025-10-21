This year's coaching carousel is almost as exciting as the play on the field

As exciting as the play on the field has been week to week this year's coaching carousel is almost to that same level of excitement. We already have openings at big name programs like Florida and Penn State as well as mid-level Power Four conference spots like Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech. On top of the jobs that have already come open there are several jobs that may open up based on how teams fare the rest of the season.

After this weekend's game against Oregon there may very well be an opening at Wisconsin and depending on how LSU looks at home against Texas A&M and then Alabama after the bye week, there is a possibility of Brian Kelly's tenure ending sooner than later in Baton Rouge.

For now it sounds like Mike Norvell will be the coach next year in Tallahassee, but one has to think that might change if the rest of the season goes as badly as it did for the Seminoles in Palo Alto.

In a statement, FSU AD Michael Alford says the school is “fully committed” to Mike Norvell this season and a “comprehensive assessment” of the program will conclude at the season’s end.



The 3-4 Seminoles, 2-10 last season, have lost four straight and nine consecutive ACC games. pic.twitter.com/GtoY6KXV5v — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 20, 2025

On top of that with an 0-4 start to SEC play that sooner than later Hugh Freeze may be out of a job on the Plains of Auburn, Alabama. Then there is always the spot that might open up that nobody is thinking of yet if a coach like Lane Kiffin decides to move on from Ole Miss. I don't think it would make much sense considering where both programs are right now, but there is a certain allure that comes with being the guy to bring the Gators back to prominence.

There are so many intriguing stories on the field and rarely does the carousel match it especially with so over a month left in the regular season. There will be so much speculation of where people go, and the rumors will be everywhere. It becomes even more intriguing when recently fired coach James Franklin wants to get back into coaching already and there have been rumors that Jimbo Fisher wants to get back on the sideline from the announcer gig.

You never want to celebrate a coach losing their job, but we all know results is what gets you paid and allows you to stay. It will be a very interesting month and a half with several huge moves on the horizon that will have effects on the college game for the next decade or longer.