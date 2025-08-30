Thomas Castellanos just backed up the boldest call in College Football

In sports, the phrase "Called his shot" was long reserved for Babe Ruth who famously called his own shot on a homerun back in the 1930's. On Saturday Afternoon, Babe Ruth was forced to move over as Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos now has one of the most famous called shots in sports history as he knocked off the 8th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Earlier this offseason, Thomas Castellanos took a crazy shot at the Alabama Crimson Tide, declaring that Nick Saban wasn't there to stop him.

"I’m excited, man, people, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me." Thomas Castellanos

Everyone instantly laughed at Thomas Castellanos, calling him crazy for his take and saying that he was going to pay for his comments in Week 1.

Instead, Thomas Castellanos kept his promise, dominating Alabama and leading the Seminoles to a massive upset victory. Castellanos didn't need to do it with his arm as he went 9-14 passing for 154 yards. Instead, it was his rushing ability that led the team to a dominant victory as he picked up 78 yards rushing with a touchdown helping ice the game with his legs.

The Crimson Tide's defense certainly couldn't stop him in the first half as he led three straight scoring drives to give the Seminoles a 17-7 lead at the half. In the second half, the offense slowed down a bit but, it seemed as if the whole team was rallying behind him.

The Seminoles went 2-10 last season, and everyone wondered how the team went from unbeaten to a disaster. The answer may be that they didn't have a leader like Castellanos, as the attitude this team played with when the game hung in the balance was night and day from last season as the team stayed focused when the game started to go Alabama's direction.

The Seminoles will need to prove it on the field but, it looks like Mike Norvell has this team back on the path to competing for the College Football Playoff.

