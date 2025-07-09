Thomas Castellanos just picked his biggest fight yet, fighting against the Playoff

This offseason, Florida State transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos has lived in the headlines, and it hasn't been for his performances at Florida State's Spring Practices. During an interview, Thomas Castellanos aimed at Alabama, saying that the Crimson Tide no longer have Nick Saban to save them when the teams face off to start the season. In the same interview, Castellanos threw his teammates under the bus, claiming he finally has talent around him.

While Thomas Castellanos has challenged Alabama and his former Boston College teammates, he was challenging an opponent giving his side of transferring which didn't make it all that bad even if he made himself a target. Thomas Castellanos' latest challenge may be his boldest yet, and most likely a battle he has no chance of winning.

Thomas Castellanos becomes the 6th athlete to appeal the NCAA House Settlement

On Monday Night, a 6th athlete filed a notice of appeal regarding the NCAA House Settlement with an objection to the College Football Playoff's role in the settlement.

A sixth notice of appeal regarding House-NCAA settlement has been filed. This one is on behalf of Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos, whose objections included the College Football Playoff's role in, and legal coverage from, the settlement — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) July 7, 2025

Among the thousands of athletes in College sports, only 6 have filed appeals, with Castellanos being the most high-profile of the group. The argument Thomas Castellanos has with the House Settlement is an intriguing argument but, when it's actually resolved will be a bigger question.

The biggest objection Thomas Castellanos has with the NCAA House Settlement is the role the College Football Playoff plays in the settlement. The College Football Playoff plays a massive part in the revenue, and based on the little information given about the appeal indicates it has significant coverage from the settlement.

The biggest impact that Castellanos and everyone else in the appeal has is on the former college athletes. The NCAA was ordered to issue $2.8 billion in back payments to former athletes but, the payments can't be made until there are no outstanding appeals which will delay when former players receive their payments.

